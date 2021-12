The anti-COVID-19 vaccination will also be free of charge next year, and the associated costs will be covered by basic health insurance as well as by the Confederation and the cantons. This announcement was made today by the Federal Council, which simultaneously set the fixed amounts that were negotiated together with the pricing partners.

Under the agreement, remuneration will be paid in the form of a variable lump sum: the amount for immunization in vaccination centers, hospitals and by mobile teams will be CHF 20 in 2022. The fee partners justify the increase from CHF 14.50 in 2021 on the basis of the results of the current campaign.

The amount for each injection carried out by medical practices will be increased to 29 francs in 2022. This year it amounted to 24.50 francs for the period January - September, then increased to 16.50 francs from October. The increase to 29 francs for the coming year considers the different vaccination packages, i.e., besides the administration of the first and second dose, the booster and the one-time vaccination of healed persons. For the immunization of children under 12 years of age in medical practices, a flat-rate amount of CHF 40.45 is provided, which takes into consideration the special conditions of vaccination in this age group.

The lump-sum payments have been agreed upon by the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK), the joint KVG institution and the health insurers. It should be noted that the executive has also extended the current tariff agreements for the performance-based remuneration of pharmacists (RBP IV/1) until the end of 2022.

