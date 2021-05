Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed an order extending the entry ban measures, which are already in place for India and Bangladesh, also to Sri Lanka. The re-entry from these countries will be permitted only to those with Italian citizenship. The decree also extends by 15 days the containment of arrivals from European countries, according to ANSA. In this respect, the obligation remains in force for Swiss who travel across the border for reasons other than health, study or work, to submit a swab with a negative result carried out 48 hours before entering Italian territory, a self-certification, the notification to the Local Health Authority (ASL), a 5-day quarantine and a further negative test to return home.