Freedom Day in Switzerland could be close, very close indeed. The target date to mark on the calendar is February 16, just under a week from now. That day, the Federal Council will decide which of the two paths to take: the first, «more optimistic» - as it was defined by the President of the Confederation, Ignazio Cassis - would imply the abandonment of all anti-COVID measures en bloc; the second, more prudent, provides for loosening in stages. The position of the Cantons is quite clear and, in response to the consultation, they are pushing for a complete and rapid re-opening. In essence, as of February 17, the requirement for a COVID certificate, the limits on private meetings and the approval of major events could be dropped. Even Ticino today declared itself in favor of the first variant proposed by Bern, but with some additional precautions.

Bellinzona’s reasons

«In principle, we chose the first variant. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the measures on the mask obligation must remain within the COVID ordinance, which therefore will not be able to fall immediately», explained the President of the Council of State, Manuele Bertoli. The Government of Ticino says that it recognizes «the need for the population to return to ordinary life», and therefore shares «the intention and the possibility of proceeding to extensive relaxation». However, «we consider it necessary to maintain a minimum of caution and the most basic measures, in particular the use of the mask, for some time yet». Masks that in the first place should remain mandatory in hospital facilities and homes for the elderly. For these facilities, says the State Council, it is a «necessary and indispensable measure, to the point of justifying and even making appropriate its further codification on the federal level. But the measure should also remain in effect on public transportation, in stores and in state offices. «The weariness of the population is evident: we all are. And we would all like to return to the most normal situation possible, but it is necessary to remain cautious,« Bertoli points out. The position of the Ticino government, he clarifies, «should not be read as a free-for-all». «We are slowly proceeding towards a return to normality, but barrier gestures must be maintained, beyond the obligations imposed by the authorities.» This is why, according to Ticino, solitary confinement and the obligation to declare positive persons must also remain in force, which are considered «basic and indispensable measures.»

Numbers under control

The figures, meanwhile, allow us to look to the future with some optimism. Despite more than 29,000 infections in Switzerland, the occupancy rate of hospital facilities has improved. Yesterday, the Federal Office of Public Health reported 11 deaths (compared to 25 on Tuesday) and 141 hospitalizations (instead of 190 the day before). Also in Ticino the situation has stabilized: the new cases were 998 yesterday, but in the last days the number of patients hospitalized for COVID has decreased to 145. «The number of people hospitalized is decreasing, and this decrease allows us to assume that it is a manageable load from the hospital structures», comments the president of the Government. On the other hand - adds Bertoli - «the numbers of hospitalized people are in any case lower than the most pessimistic estimates would suggest. Fortunately, Omicron proved to be less dangerous than Delta. And if contagions have exploded, hospitalization figures have not followed the same trend». In order to preserve the health structures, the president of the Executive reiterates the invitation to the population to vaccinate: «This allows to avoid the serious consequences and therefore to avoid the hospitalization. A gesture that helps ourselves, but also the entire society».

Rules at the border

In the consultation there were also relaxations for those entering Switzerland. The Federal Council, in effect, would like to revoke the obligation to test unvaccinated and untreated people who cross the border, and abolish the registration of contact data. On this point, however, the Ticino government appears skeptical. While approving the abolition of the 3G rule, the State Council asks that «the measure should only apply to people from countries not affected by a worrying variant of the virus». In addition, Ticino is against the removal of the registration of contact data using the SwissPLF form for arrivals by plane or long-distance bus, given that «this tool would make it easier and quicker to trace persons arriving from certain countries when a new worrying variant emerges in that country, as happened with the discovery of Omicron in South Africa». Finally, with regard to funding for repeat testing in businesses, Canton argues that it is useful for hospitals and elderly homes, «with a high concentration of vulnerable people.» In contrast, «we don’t see the point of keeping these targeted, repeated tests even in companies that serve to secure so-called critical infrastructure.»

