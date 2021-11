Piazza della Riforma will once again be animated throughout the Christmas period: the annual market and the gastronomic chalets will be reinstalled from December 1. The Executive Committee decided by giving a green light to the events that, last year, were abruptly stopped.

Extended Market

A major new feature for this year’ s edition is a return to the past. The traditional Christmas stands will return in more areas: such as Piazza Manzoni and Piazza della Riforma, Piazzetta Maraini, Piazza San Carlo and Dante as well as along Via Nassa. The COVID pass will not be requested. There will be more than 60 places for the exhibitors. Few, considering the number of people who have signed up. «We have 120 requests» explained head of Events Roberto Badaracco. For this reason, «a careful selection will be made that will also consider the quality and diversity of the goods on display».

To the chalets in safety

The main problem of last year’s event were the crowds around the refreshment areas. This year,a solution has been found thanks to the COVID pass. The gastronomic chalets will be there and will be operated by public businesses. To be precise, the businesses that have a public space that face the square will be able to install their bars in that area. «The area - highlights Badaracco - will be marked off and in order to access it it will be necessary to show the COVID-pass». Those places that are facing the square but do not have a public area to use will be given a space in Piazza della Riforma. Of course, also in this case the area will be limited and the necessary controls will be carried out.

New Year’s Eve

The Head of Events has also confirmed that the New Year’s Eve celebration will be back in the square. The event will be organized primarily by RSI. In this case the area will be restricted and in order to take part it will be necessary to show the COVID certificate. So everything is ready to be implemented, while obviously keeping an eye on «the general situation, or any new provisions. In case we are prepared to modify the planning».

«The ice rink in piazza Rezzonico will not be installed» confirmed Badaracco. As well as «the Christmas screenings» which this year will not adorn the walls of the surrounding buildings. The reason for the decision to renounce is due to the cost of the initiative and to the fact that the sponsor, entrepreneur Stefano Artioli, was unable to contribute this year.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata