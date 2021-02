Current epidemiological data show a significant slowdown in the second wave of COVID-19. The Luganese Moncucco Clinic, after having hospitalized almost 1,500 patients with COVID, can finally reopen normal healthcare activities without limitations .

The protection of the health of all patients and collaborators remains a priority, as it was during the difficult weeks that have passed. Geriatrics, internal medicine, immunoreumatology and orthopedics care departments can now again offer patients and referring physicians the usual health care services unrelated to the COVID-19 epidemic, while surgery and oncology departments no longer experience capacity limitations .

Director Christian Camponovo informs that: «The facility is ready to welcome patients who in recent weeks have not been able to be treated for NON COVID-19 diseases». The medical director, the PD dr. med. Christian Garzoni reassures: «The care of patients affected by COVID-19 will continue to be guaranteed in special departments, completely separate from the others, with dedicated staff and with high quality standards, so as to avoid the risk of contagion within the hospital».

