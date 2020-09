‘It is important to reiterate that illegal decisions have not been taken, neither by the Migration Office, nor by the Appeals Service. Passing on this message is out of place and does not correspond to reality’ reiterated the director of the Department of Institutions Norman Gobbi, taking a position on the PS’s request to establish the Supervisory Authority to shed light on the practice adopted to not grant or renew a number of permits for foreigners in Ticino .

There have not even been cases of permits denied or not renewed - unless these have been repeated. A negative decision has always been taken in the case of sentences exceeding 12 months or in case of relapses

In recent years ‘the Law on foreigners has been applied with a rigorous approach to the protection of public order and security’ but in any case, Gobbi confirms, ‘the internal directives have been revised in the face of a more consolidated and less restrictive jurisprudence’. A jurisprudence that, in a nutshell, provides that the issuance or renewal of a permit can be denied only if the foreign citizen represents a danger to the Confederation (and that particularly dated minor offenses cannot be taken into consideration to motivate a negative decision ). Finally, as regards the criticisms addressed to the police controls - defined as ‘disproportionate’ and ‘invasive’ ​​to establish the centre of interests that in several cases it was necessary to carry them out over a longer period of time given that the person concerned was not at home for work reasons’.

The TRAM, concluded the director of the DI, removed several cases because there were no supporting documents, hence the need to carry out more detailed checks in certain situations. I also specify that every control starts from reports or from the declarations of the interested party themselves.

