Prompted over the Easter weekend by Gastrosuisse and supported by the State Council, the decision to reopen the restaurant terraces was finally made. The Government welcomed the easing of the restrictions decided by Bern, even though it was convinced that it could have been done earlier: « We welcome the decision to allow at the very least the restaurant and bar terraces to reopen,« said the President of the State Council, Norman Gobbi. « Although partial, this initial reopening provides a perspective for economic operators. The decision today on the reopening of the restaurants and terraces proves that perhaps the same decision could have been taken already for the Easter period. Nevertheless, this is an important signal for society as a whole: Switzerland is on the road back to normality.»

A gradual return to normality, albeit a gradual one, which includes the relaxation of cultural and sports activities both indoors and outdoors. A move in the right direction, particularly for children and young adults. But while these relaxations are to be interpreted as a positive sign, it is clear that one can not yet declare victory. « The decision of Bern must instill confidence and hope: the finish line is getting closer,« notes Gobbi, who specifies: «The overall situation remains delicate and fragile. The vaccination campaign is progressing steadily, but it is conditioned by the number of doses available. We hope that the change of speed we are anxiously awaiting can really happen. Canton Ticino is ready for the change of speed, once the raw material is delivered to us». Yes, the vaccinations. The campaign is in full swing, but the issues raised by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are causing some concern. These two products are not used in Switzerland. «It is very important to strongly affirm that the vaccines chosen by Switzerland (Pfizer and Moderna, ed.) are demonstrating to be safe and effective. They are indispensable tools to overcome the crisis. The State Council is pleased that the adherence to the campaign is very good: we hope that this confidence is confirmed with the younger sections of the population. As we have said many times, unless the population actively participates, we will not be able to get out of this crisis».

Individual responsibility

Population who, in spite of loosening and increasing the number of people vaccinated, are both still called upon to behave in a responsible manner. «I do want to note that the rules of conduct must be continued. I repeat again: We must remain cautious and disciplined. Easter was an exemplary time in that regard: we demonstrated our ability to follow the rules and kept the spread of the virus under control.»

The balance of Easter

Taking a look at the Easter weekend, the outcome of this day which was marked in red on the Ticino tourist calendar was more than positive. The president of the State Council said: «The influx of tourists at Easter was definitely beneficial for our economy. However, everything took place in an ordered manner, and for that I want to thank all the municipalities and the external organizations that collaborated in raising awareness of our Confederate friends».

