Not all border crossings between Switzerland and Italy will be reopened on 11 May, but the desire is to gradually reopen with a mutual willingness to return to normality, the Swiss ambassador in Italy, Rita Adam, said today in Rome before the Italian Parliamentary Committee for monitoring the implementation of the Schengen Agreement.

«We are faced with the challenge of finding the right balance between safeguarding health and economic recovery by minimising inconvenience», said Adam, insisting that the protection of health remains the priority.

The Swiss ambassador was summoned on the problems of cross-border workers due to traffic restrictions due to the Covid-19 emergency, especially regarding difficulty in accessing Switzerland and in particular Ticino.

Since last Monday - with a partial reopening of activities in Switzerland - there has been an increase in border traffic of 10%, she explained.

To guarantee the smoothest possible flow of traffic, again starting from 4 May, the Federal Customs Administration has announced the progressive reopening of some border customs - including Ponte Cremenaga, Brusino and Ligornetto - now totalling 11 crossings currently open.

The Federal Council has announced the gradual easing of entry restrictions from 11 May. This obviously would not be possible without monitoring the epidemiological situation, the ambassador warned.

Concern in Rome

The hearing was requested by the president of the Committee, the deputy Eugenio Zoffili, of the Lega, elected in Lombardy, according to whom there would be «unbearable inconvenience» for Italian workers in Switzerland.

The long lines of cars, he added, are not motivated by health checks (e.g. temperature detection), but rather by increased customs controls. Having also closed other minor crossings - such as the customs of Camedo and Maslianico - a funnel effect is created for those who have to go to work in Switzerland.

For the Northern League, the situation for the Italian border territories is «unsustainable» and invited Adam to speak to the Federal Council so that the crossings can be reopened early - safely - even in the face of the restart of other activities in Switzerland. This, adds Zoffili, will also increase traffic at the border.

«The Swiss authorities are aware of this situation and the issue is a priority», said Adam, maintaining that she will report on the concerns that have been expressed by Rome.

On the Italian side, discontent had already been expressed upon the partial closure of the Swiss borders. The Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs with responsibility for bilateral relations with European countries, Ivan Scalfarotto, had already heard from Adam in mid-March.

Lifeblood without interruption

The more than 67.000 cross-border workers «are an important resource for the economy of Ticino and Switzerland in general», the Ambassador pointed out. Obviously, this also applies to the neighbouring Italian provinces, both through tax refunds and through consumption and related activities of cross-border workers.

Given the intense bilateral relations as well as the connection between Ticino and Lombardy, there were immediate contacts to discuss the consequences of the containment measures adopted by both states to tackle the pandemic.

Switzerland and Ticino in particular were also affected by the coronavirus, Adam pointed out to the Italian authorities. «We are well aware of the delicacy of the situation», but the «lifeblood of cross-border relations has never been interrupted during this crisis», she said.

Switzerland and Italy are keen to keep their guard high to avoid a resurgence of contagions on both sides of the border, added Adam, arguing that a joint assessment on a resumption of cross-border public transport can help alleviate the pressure on road crossings.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata