«The measure agreed upon by the Bellinzona City Hall is not only inevitable, but more than fair.» Mauro Togni, head of the Department of Territory’s Office of Waste and Polluted Sites, clearly knows what he’s talking about. The senior cantonal official applauds the action taken by the mayor Mario Branda and his colleagues as part of the 2022 Budget, which is the increase in the base tax for households from 80 to 150 francs, which is causing a large part of the public concern. As illustrated yesterday by the Executive, it is an «inescapable» adjustment of the fees for refuse disposal. In fact, the legal provisions introduced by the Canton through the Law of Application of the Federal Law on the Protection of the Environment require not only that all expenses be charged to a single cost center, but also that all expenses be fully covered by means of causal fees and not by taxes.

What it is about

Currently, the coverage in the Turrita is 69%. It is now necessary to reach 100%. Actually, the step should have already been completed considering that the change was introduced almost two years ago. «Absolutely. There are no alternatives. Bellinzona has done well to advance in this direction. Other communes are also doing so (in Locarno, for example, the coverage rate is 85%, more or less the same in Mendrisio; editor’s note). Now this adjustment must finally be applied. And please allow me to reiterate, one more time, that the objective of the refuse tax is not financial, but to safeguard the environment.

«A measure that is not only inevitable, but more than correct.»

Furthermore, the Municipality pointed out to the media, there were no other feasible ways. First of all because it is «difficult to imagine a significant reduction in the cost of waste disposal» and, secondly, because the price of bags in the capital is already at the «upper limit of the range determined by the Canton» (for 10 bags of 17 liters you pay 6 francs). It was consequently necessary to almost duplicate the base tax for individuals. The tax for economic activities will also be modified (today it is equal to 200 francs per year): an in-house working group is carrying out the necessary studies before presenting concrete solutions.

Other adjustments

As far as waste is concerned, there will also be an increase in the fee for home collection and waste disposal of vegetation (from 30 to 100 francs) as well as the cost of the membership card for admission to the ecocenters (from 20 to 30 francs). Overall, the three measures, included in the revision of expenditure in process for a year and a half, will have an impact of 1.8 million francs; a crucial amount that has enabled the deficit for next year to be limited to 3.45 million. «These increases contribute to the overall coverage of the urban garbage costs, allowing to mitigate the increase in the base tax valid for all,« it is specified on page 9 of the Budget. Lastly, it should not be forgotten that, from 1. January 2022, there will be a decrease in the cost of disposal of incinerated solid urban waste at the waste-to-energy plant in Giubiasco of the cantonal waste company.

