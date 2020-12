Unemployment in Switzerland is on the rise: During the month of November the rate was 3.3%. Ticino and Grisons are among the cantons with the strongest increases.

Data published today from the State Secretariat of Economic Affairs confirms that at national level the increase in rate was 1.0 points. It therefore returns to the levels of August, after the slight decline in September and October; the peak of the year was observed in May, with 3.4%.

The data recorded in the month under review is in line with the expectations of analysts, who bet on values of 3.3-3.4%. Net of seasonal effects, unemployment remained stable at 3.4%: specialists also expected 3.3% -3.4%.

At the end of November 153,270 people registered with the regional employment offices (URC), an addition of 4152.

In Ticino the rate stood at 3.6% (+0.3 compared to October and +0.6 compared to November 2019), in Grisons at 2.1% (+0, 3 and + 0.7%).

The French cantons remain the hardest hit by unemployment. With a rate of 5.4%. Jura holds the highest record, followed by Geneva (5.3%), Neuchâtel (4.8%), Vaud (4.6%) and Basel-Stadt (4.0%). With a rate of 0.8% Appenzell Innerrhoden is the canton with the fewest unemployed. The nation’s economic engine, Zurich, is 3.3%.

Ticino is in ninth place among the most affected by the problem, while Grisons are in sixth place in the ranking of the least affected. In absolute terms, from Airolo to Chiasso there are 6133 unemployed (+413 monthly, +964 annually), while in the Rhaetian valleys the figure is 2286 (+259 and +713).

Returning to the national level, the data published by Seco also shows that the number of unemployed young people (15-24 years) decreased by 72 compared to October to a total of 17,490, i.e. 5,530 more people (+ 46% ) than a year earlier. The rate for this age group stood at 3.3%, stable on a monthly basis and increasing by 1.0 points on an annual basis. Workers over 50 are 3.1% (+0.1 monthly, +1.1 annually). The long-term unemployed (i.e. those enrolled in the URC for over a year) were 26’902, 106% more (+ 13’868) than twelve months earlier: 720 young people, 14’677 25-49 and 11’456 over 50.

Reading the data by nationality, the Swiss have a jobless rate of 2.4% (no monthly variation, +0.8 per year), foreigners of 5.8% (+0.3 and +1.8 ). By country of origin, the rates are higher for Bulgarians (13.2%), Africans (10.9%) - which Seco considers as a whole - Romanians (10.0%), Poles (8 , 5%), the Kosovars (8.3%) and the Hungarians (8.3%). The EU is at 5.2%. With regard to the main neighboring countries, France is at 6.4%, Italy at 5.3% and Germany at 3.7%.

The data disseminated by Seco are based on the people actually registered with the URCs. The definition is therefore different from that of the unemployed according to the International Labor Office (ILO), which operates through surveys and which makes its estimate available quarterly: the latest available - published in mid-November - gives unemployment in Switzerland in third quarter at 5.3%. The difference between the two figures - that of Seco and that of ILO - often arouses heated debate.

The jobless rates recorded by Seco are however traditionally low: in the last 20 years the highest monthly value was 4.3%, observed in January 2004. It should also be emphasized that the unemployment figures do not take into account those who have exhausted the right to receive benefits and who, for example, are living off savings or are benefiting from assistance.

Overall, Seco continues, the number of job seekers registered in the last month was 251,139, 4% more than in October and 38% more than in November 2019. This figure includes, in addition to the registered unemployed, people who attend retraining or advanced training courses, who follow employment programs or who earn intermediate income. The number of vacancies announced at the employment offices is 28’861 (-1810 compared to October and -3307 on an annual basis).

Bern officials also published data on reduced work, which in September (latest data available) affected 204,191 people, or 100,209 fewer (-33%) compared to the previous month. The number of companies involved decreased by 14’595 units (-42%) to 20’190. The number of working hours lost fell by 4.2 million (-27%), for a total of 11.9 million hours.

In the corresponding period of the previous year (September 2019), 105,763 lost hours were recorded, spread over 2090 people in 111 companies: the data clearly shows the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, in September 1737 people exhausted their entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata