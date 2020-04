Hello Christian, can you share with us where we stand as of today with regard to the virus?

“The lockdown measures have helped us in reducing numbers and being able to manage the first wave of infections. Usually an epidemic is stamped out with a single wave because all those who contract the illness become sick and then are immune. The reason the more intense measures were set out was to slow the spread of the virus”.

New cases are recorded daily, we have seen a drop in cases. How much longer do you expect the current trend to continue?

“The easing measures that were decided by the Council of State and the Confederation taking into consideration the control of the situation meant that the population and workers will begin to interact more. As of the 27th April measures will relax more so. By staying completely closed, we could have kept the numbers from last week down.

Numbers will rise as more contact is made.

I annot define exact timing in detail, but it depends a lot on how the public will follow the principle of social detachment. It will be important to closely follow the next 2-3 weeks “.

What is the incubation time of the virus?

“Around a week – to see the effects one must wait at least ten days from when the measures are loosened if the relaxation is minimal (like the case of the past week) and people remain disciplined, the times of cause and effect are lengthened”.

Are we now at the plateau of infections?

“Firstly, I must say that we cannot stop the virus and that sooner or later it will affect us all - unless an effective vaccine arrives, but there is neither certainty nor timing. With extreme closures instigated we managed to lower the rise and number of infections.

Simply put, we cannot stay in a lockdown situation long term. This was an emergency measure and from which we must and are already coming out of.

“The ideal from an epidemiological and practical point of view would be to raise the level of the curve, tolerating an increase in infections, while at the same time allowing the public to resume emotional, social and economic relationships, in order to achieve also psychological and financial sustainability and a life as normal as possible. We are all aware that a society cannot live like this for long”.

Has mental support been taken into consideration?

“In this first wave of illness our priority was to avoid illness and death. But now the negative consequences of the closure are unfortunately seen. I speak of concerned people at home, people suffering from loneliness and fears, the closure of schools, those who have lost their jobs, economic difficulties, others who feel helpless. We must learn to live with the virus, to avoid generating more angst. Loosening at this time is correct, and in phase 2 we will be looking at getting the right balance. The big challenge for our society is this. Stay united, resume living, with the least possible damage in this I remain confident”.

Reopening will see protective measures. If we stay within requirements do you see a reduction of the virus – or are we being unrealistic?

“The meticulous behaviour of individuals will be the essential element in trying to avoid new growth. Interaction will commence once again however with respecting social distancing and being aware will be helpful in keeping figures down”

Are you appealing for this?

“Let’s say yes. The more rigorous and disciplined we are in areas such as maintaining social distance, avoiding unnecessary contact, and disinfecting our hands will assist in avoiding additional contagions. When business is resumed contagions will reignite, but this is a price that society must put into account and we must learn to live with the coronavirus. This is inevitable”.

Will we need to monitor our contacts to understand the route and the origin of infection?

“Contact tracing will resume, this was in place at the beginning and was abandoned when the cases grew at such a rapid rate making it no longer possible. The theory of the last few days is the buffer for all symptoms, regardless of severity. If there are symptoms and the swab confirm the virus, the quarantine is triggered, and the person concerned does not have contact with others.”

Do you think the new app will be useful?

“Discussions are already underway; it’s an interesting tool and could be useful. It allows contacts from positive cases to be easily tracked and quarantined. We look forward to updates on this”.

Should we prepare for a second wave of the virus?

“We are monitoring the situation carefully and in the event of danger, potential closures remain possible”.

Extreme measures, along with lockdown, remain the last point should there be a sudden increase in the number of infections.

It is extreme but is the only effective measure to stop the surge. Only a complete stop of contact between people will prevent the spread of the virus. But today nobody can say whether it will be necessary or not and the public along with our political leaders must be ready for this possibility”.

At which point will this threshold be put into place?

“The crucial parameter will be the number of new cases. The second parameter will be the total and intensive care places available in the hospital. The latter will be decisive for taking strong measures. The principle is simple: the management of the epidemic holds if those who get sick can be treated. When this principle no longer holds it is necessary to intervene without hesitation. Today we have hospitals with high reserves for caregiving should new patients arrive. Any increased forecast will lead us to act, as was the case in phase 1”.

We have previously talked reopening, but in reality we see that many people have taken it upon themselves to resume some activities. Are you surprised by this behaviour?

“I am not sure at what level or for what reasons people are moving, whether it be work related or otherwise. I know that there has been no ban on going out alone or as a “household” to get some air. We do not encourage mixing outside of your household and discourage third party contact: movement and physical activity and mental health are important, we must all move, including children and the elderly. The easing was based on politics from the concept of resuming economic activities that have a low risk of virus transmission. Obviously, there is a little concern, with an air of positivity there is a risk that the rigor among the public will diminish. But I remain confident of the discipline that we have been able to demonstrate: the future is in the hands of the population. Let’s not let our guard down”.

The reopening of the shops is scheduled for 11 May. Then only the restaurants will still remain shut. Looking at the evolution of infections are we ready to face this?

“I believe that during this gradual recovery starting today across Switzerland and the next stage on 11 May, the times are quite tight.

I would have preferred to have at least three weeks between the first and second stage - in order to have time to measure the effects on the contagions and on the measurement curve of April 27th.

But the Federal Council has decided two weeks is acceptable - it will be important to monitor the numbers closely”.

There is no obligation to use the mask in Ticino. Do you agree?

“I agree that generalised use made no sense. Punctual use should be advocated in those situations where close contact cannot be avoided or is prolonged. I emphasise that keeping your distance and washing your hands is even more important and should not be forgotten”.

Are tests made for people who have extreme symptoms or can individuals with milder cases have a swab taken?

“There have been new directives during the last few days, with the idea of diagnosing all cases of COVID-19. The Federal Office of Health recommends that you contact your doctor in if you have any flu symptoms, even trivial, with or without fever. And to perform a swab allowing you to quarantine if required”.

Are you immune to the infection once you have tested positive?

“No. This is the big topic that opens the antibody chapter. There is no well-documented case study on the possibility of reinfection with COVID-19, that is, of falling ill more than once. It remains an open topic which we are monitoring closely”.

Where are we at with antibody (serological) tests?

“A serological test (Serology is the scientific study of serum and other body fluids) is a test that looks for specific antibodies against coronavirus. A positive test only means that the immune system has had contact with the virus”.

What words can you share with the public at this time?

“The rush to take a test does not make sense because there is no immediate protection, we discourage the test in patients. If it were positive, you cannot afford to let your guard down as it has not been shown to protect against reinfection. The risk is to generate false security. “

Meanwhile, Geneva has done a population test.

“5% had antibodies. In Ticino, this percentage could be a little higher because the two cantons have experienced a similar curve, Ticino a little more intense and it began a little earlier, we will hardly be more than 10%, but let’s see. A test on the Ticino public coordinated with the cantonal doctor will start shortly”.

Usually the family doctor is also the patient’s friend.

“Then let’s say that as a friend he should advise him well explaining why it doesn’t make sense to do it. I also point out that it is not paid by the health insurance”.

How are the heroes of our medical world holding up such as nurses, doctors and so on?

“It was a wave that is no under control, and bit by bit we revert back to regular days with shifts of eight and a half hours. A big thank you to them and their families as well as to all the public”.

