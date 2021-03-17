Now is not the time to sink into vaccine panic

Despite the fact that at the moment the vaccination is considered the only solution - or at least the fastest and most secure way, there are many who, for various reasons, are skeptical preferring to renounce them or, more often, delay their decision to be vaccinated. Among these products the one made by AstraZeneca is not currently available, because it has not been approved by Swissmedic: it is the vaccine from which, there is currently a heated debate across Europe, more political than scientific, concerning its side effects. The long wave of this debate is likely to cause harm even in our country, fueling alarmism and jeopardizing the existing campaigns that are proceeding almost everywhere in Switzerland.

Another setback would be truly unforgivable.

The skepticism and fear that already surrounded the preparation of AstraZeneca - which has been administered to more than ten million people in the United Kingdom alone, with a death rate at the time, of 275 deaths has been defined as «suspicious» - in recent hours this has been aggravated, thanks to the media bomb exploded following the temporary and precautionary suspension of the product: Germany, Italy and France have frozen its use as a precaution, but in the meantime, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) wanted to re-assure the public on the reliability of the vaccine, limiting itself to investigate some batches.

At such a moment, with the no-vax radicals ready to board and the threshold of one million deaths due to COVID-19 in Europe getting closer and closer, a less agitated evaluation of the situation is needed. This is clearly not the time to sink into vaccine panic. It goes without saying that scientific and health transparency is mandatory and should always be demanded from all players involved - especially the agencies responsible for controls - before being administered. On the contrary, it is advisable to avoid getting involved in the whirlpool of suspicions and speculations that every day arrive in the thousands, especially across social networks. It has even come to speak of the withdrawal of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a reprisal of Brussels (on the skin of millions of citizens) for the disruption of Brexit: difficult to go beyond the geopolitical imagination. «News» of this kind risks to tarnish others, more positive and above all based on science: for example, the very positive feedback that is being recorded on the effectiveness of vaccines authorized on Swiss soil (Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech) in immunizing us even against the Insidious variants in circulation.

It is possible, therefore, to be supporters of the vaccination even if contrary to compulsory vaccination, as is required in a state of law: because it is increasingly clear that vaccines will have to pass by force to re-open everything in the respect of those who do not want them and never will.

With this we do not want to say that the vaccine is a kind of fee to pay to get back our coveted daily life and to resume our economic activities at full capacity: it is above all an action that the individual makes for their own health and in favor of others. Do not panic from the vaccine, we have have sacrificed enough in the last year. Now is the time to react.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata