The Swiss national team will play on Saturday in Geneva against Northern Ireland. Prior to travelling to Vilnius, where they will face Lithuania on Tuesday. No need to stress it, six points are necessary. To catch Italy at the top of Group C and try to play for direct access to the 2022 World Cup in the match at the Olimpico, which will take place in mid-November. « We have no choice,« confirmed the technical commissioner Murat Yakin, in the margin of the calls presented Friday in Lausanne: «If we are to close in first place in the group, we must win the four matches that remain on the calendar.» Beginning with the home match against Northern Ireland, a tough opponent, that less than a month ago did not have much difficulty in defeating the Swiss. «We are talking about a team that knows how to defend well and, at the same token, be dangerous on stationary balls,« said the coach: «In Belfast, we had not done enough in the Northern Irish penalty area. This time, however, I am convinced that I have the necessary weapons to beat them». We mentioned that Seferovic, who in Belfast had dramatically missed a penalty kick, will be absent. So, who will be on the penalty spot in case of need? Listen to Yakin: «I wrote to Xhaka, putting him in charge of the next attempt. It is what I expect from a captain. And therefore, in his absence, also from Shaqiri.» The replacement of the Arsenal midfielder in the heart of the Swiss maneuver should be Zakaria. «Denis has found a new rhythm, scoring important goals with Gladbach» underlined the technical commissioner. Who, speaking of choices and direction, has abandoned Basel’s metronome Fabian Frei.