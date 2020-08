How do you judge the situation of the epidemic in Switzerland and Ticino?

I cannot hide a certain concern due to the numbers at the national level, which show a trend - albeit not dramatic - in the growth of new infections. On Wednesday, for example, 311 cases were registered, a significant figure that had not been seen since mid-April. With regard to Ticino, we are in a fairly favourable moment. Few cases and good contact tracing activity. I think we can speak of a situation well under control. The unknown now concerns returns from trips abroad. We have noticed that a good percentage of new cases are imported. In the coming weeks we will understand what the real extent of the returns will be.

There is a heated debate regarding the tests carried out in our country. On the one hand, the authorities claim that their number is high, while others say that many more should be done. What is your opinion?

At the beginning of the epidemic, especially in Ticino where the situation had gotten out of control, it was not possible to test on a large scale. We therefore concentrated on swabbing people with important symptoms, also in order not to quickly run out of diagnostic tests. We are in a totally different time now. On the one hand, there is a good availability of tests, on the other we are interested in ideally diagnosing all cases, even those with discrete or even asymptomatic symptoms. We are much more active. However, it is difficult to say how far we can go: we would needlessly do many expensive tests and a shortage of diagnostic material would quickly arise. However, as mentioned above,

Another sensitive point is the number of new infections. The thesis is often the following: infections are on the rise in Switzerland, but hospitalisations are under control, therefore we must not create fear. Is this approach correct?

Recently there have been several admissions to intensive care in Geneva and the canton of St. Gallen. Important numbers, even if we put them in relation to the peak of the epidemic. At this moment it seems difficult to imagine having ten people or more hospitalised in intensive care for COVID in Ticino. But beware: the national numbers tell us that a return to high figures in hospitals is possible. It is useless to delude ourselves that we will be spared: the more the numbers of new infections increase, the more the probability of having patients hospitalised for severe symptoms or even intubation increases. In our canton, the numbers are also low due to the discipline in protecting risk groups. We have perhaps learned to defend ourselves better than the rest of Switzerland. It is also a question of sensitivity in the face of the epidemic.

It has been said that children are not a cause of the epidemic as they are not very contagious. Is there any new scientific evidence that confirms or questions previous studies?

Several studies have shown that children under 10 can get infected, yes, but they almost always develop the disease in a mild or asymptomatic form and in most cases, they had contracted the virus from adults.

School has restarted beyond the San Gottardo, in Ticino it will resume in a few days. What should be expected in the light of the experience gained so far in French-speaking Switzerland and in German-speaking Switzerland?

It is likely that positive cases in the school environment will also occur in us, it is practically inevitable. But schools had to be reopened in person, because education is a necessity. The distance learning path has been fruitful, but it has limits. The socialisation aspect is fundamental. It would have been wrong to send the message that, for excess of prudence, the schools would not be reopened. Being a catastrophist is useless, you have to accept the risk. A manageable risk.

Vaccine chapter: how do you judge the agreement between Moderna and the Confederation?

Moderna’s vaccine in stages 1 and 2 of development showed good tolerance and a good immune response. Now the litmus test is missing, a large-scale use just to confirm the safety of the product and demonstrate its effectiveness on larger numbers - that study has already started in the United States. No one, today, can say which is the best vaccine among those at an advanced stage of testing. However, it can be said that Moderna’s has a good documentation of pre-clinical studies in the animal model and the first human studies are promising. Also, crucially, there are good prospects for this vaccine to be tested in Switzerland as well. Consequently we will be able to touch it with our hands, observe closely how it behaves. In the debate on the use of vaccines, one must be very cautious in order not to disregard people’s expectations. In fact, there are many people ready to launch campaigns against vaccines. This is why we have the task of making it clear that the chosen product is safe, reliable, effective. The only ways are transparency and information. The message must get across that Switzerland did not rush into the first vaccine that came within range.

The vaccine, if it arrives, will still take some time. Is there any news in terms of pharmacological treatments?

The vaccine, if it arrives, will still take some time. Is there any news in terms of pharmacological treatments?

The most advanced drug, already in use in Switzerland and other countries, is the antiviral Remdesivir. In Ticino we had the advantage of being able to participate in two important studies on this drug, in patients with severe symptoms and in patients with moderate infection. I was principal investigator in Switzerland of the study on people with moderate symptoms, in which three centres took part: Locarno, Geneva and Zurich. The results of this study of which I am privileged to be co-author have been accepted by the Journal of the American Medical Association and will be published shortly. In summary, the study shows that there is a small benefit to using Remdesivir in people with moderate infections. However, the effectiveness is not what was hoped for. The greatest effectiveness of the drug is on more serious patients, with oxygen requirements before being intubated. And it is a novelty, because initially it was believed the opposite. Clinical research also serves this purpose, that is, not to confirm hypotheses but to understand how best to use a certain product.

The EOC study, a contribution to better understand the virus

The EOC conducted a study starting from a question: how long does the secretion of viruses in the respiratory tract last in patients with intubation or with tracheostomy? Our concern was that this type of patient would remain contagious for a long time explains Bernasconi. So, we went to see when the virus turns negative in the lower respiratory tract by taking samples. What we have noticed is that in fact the positivity remains quite long, up to three or - in rare cases - four weeks. The study allowed us to have a more precise idea of ​​when to remove these types of patients from isolation. Furthermore, a statistical analysis has highlighted two important aspects: the first is that a single sampling of bronchial secretion with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 seems sufficient to exclude its persistence. The second concerns patients with diabetes mellitus: this disease was found to be a risk factor for prolonged secretion of the virus. But there is more: By analysing the database, we realised that administering antibiotics to prevent bacterial pneumonia in patients already with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia is useless. In fact, we did not detect any difference in the mortality of the group that had received the antibacterial early compared to that which had not received it. Therefore, it is better to preserve antibiotics for when they are really needed, that is in a nosocomial pneumonia secondary to COVID-19, without administering them as prophylaxis. The risk of indiscriminate use is that antibiotic resistance will occur..

