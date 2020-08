This is the accusation launched by a report published today by the American environmental organisations Stand.earth and Amazon Watch and of which a press release signed by various organisations, including Greenpeace and the Association for Threatened Peoples, reports in Switzerland.

Among the Swiss institutions mentioned are the names of UBS, Credit Suisse and the Geneva branches of international banks. According to the research, since 2008 the banks have provided loans for a total of 10 billion dollars (about 9 billion francs at the current exchange rate), which led to the extraction of 155 million barrels of oil destined for American refineries. Among other things, representatives of various associations delivered the report (European Banks Financing Trade of Controversial Amazon Oil to the US) today to the Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich.