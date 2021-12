Pandemic numbers appear to be stabilizing, but the Omicron variant could change that. Together with Dr. Christian Garzoni, we seek insight into what rules we all should follow during the holidays.

1. How should one read the figures in Switzerland? While they seem encouraging, it is clear that the Omicron variant is developing.

« There’ s good and bad news,« task force experts began yesterday. First, the virus’ run in Switzerland appears to be slowing. The average number of daily infections has been declining for more than a week. Yet Switzerland has one of the highest incidences in Europe, with marked cantonal differences. And as the Omicron variant, more infectious than Delta, spreads, the situation could soon worsen again. «It’s the calm before the storm,« stressed Patrick Mathys of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

2. Could the new variant affect admissions?

Yes. Hospitals remain under pressure and currently there are more than 300 COVID patients in intensive care in Switzerland. But experts say the spread of the Omicron variant - which currently accounts for 10-20% of new cases - should result in an increase in patients and hospitalizations. A scenario, Mathys clarified, that is based on what has been observed in Great Britain and Denmark.

3. How will the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations affect the development of infections?

«It is very probable that the increase in Omicron cases and the days of celebration will give an acceleration to the infections, as occurred last year,« says Dr. Christian Garzoni, medical director of the Clinica Luganese Moncucco. During holidays, in fact, «we tend to stay in closed places, without any kind of protection». According to Garzoni, therefore, «the situation is high risk and the numbers are likely to increase».

4. What are the rules being imposed by the federal government in the area of private meetings? Is a clampdown on the horizon?

The Federal Council ruled on Friday that if a non-healed, non-vaccinated person is present, meetings are limited to ten people, including children. If everyone is vaccinated or cured, the limit rises to 30 people. Outdoors, however, it remains set at 50. The federal government, unlike other national governments (page 2), would not appear intent on introducing further restrictions before the Christmas vacations, not least because the new measures came into force on Monday and it will take at least a couple of weeks to assess their effectiveness.

5. However, there are also unwritten rules. Which are?

«In family gatherings, first and foremost, the common sense rule must apply,« notes Garzoni. «The more people there are, the greater the risk of contagion. People who are vaccinated pose less of a danger to others, but zero risk does not exist. My advice is to be cautious.» According to the doctor, it’s best to get together with a small number of people and hang out with a stable circle of friends and family. «We are no longer in the situation of last year, but the numbers are increasing dangerously and, complicit in the greater contagiousness of Omicron, it is advisable to see few people.»

6. What is recommended to do when faced with the presence, at a lunch or dinner, of a non-vaccinated person?

If the groups are mixed, the attention should be even higher: «The unvaccinated person should be tested before dinners or lunches, and keep the mask as much as possible. Also remember the good rule of distance: no handshakes, hugs or kisses.»

7. And with regard to the most vulnerable people, especially during these holidays, how is it appropriate to behave?

In this case too, the mask remains a valuable ally: «In general, if there are people at risk it is advisable to wear it, whenever possible, to avoid unnecessary risks». Lunches with grandparents «are feasible, provided that the elderly have already received the booster dose. Older people, if they have not yet had the booster, are particularly at risk with the new variant and should be very careful.» Caution is also recommended for those who have already had the booster: «Taking a swab before going to dinner with a person at risk costs nothing: it is appropriate to get tested.»

8. «It is advisable to get tested.» Yes, but do DIY swabs apply? Or can they lead to false security?

Even do-it-yourself swabs are sufficient, according to Garzoni. «As long as you are able to perform the test correctly, being able to go deep into the nostrils. If you have doubts, it is better to go to the pharmacy.»

9. Is it advisable to choose to commute for vacations to cantons with high incidence at this time?

«If you move within Switzerland, I don’t see any major problems. Obviously, a lot depends on the activity you intend to do: if you go cross-country skiing alone, no problem. It’s a different matter, however, if you’re going to be partying in the evening in the clubs of Zurich. The point is always the same: «Prudence and common sense are needed».

10. Which regulations should relatives visiting from abroad follow? What if we choose to spend our vacations in Italy?

It should be noted that healed or vaccinated persons entering Switzerland must present a PCR test (performed no more than 72 hours before) or antigenic test (performed no more than 24 hours before). In addition, the entry form (the Passenger Locator Form) must be completed. The obligation for a second test between the fourth and seventh day after entry into Switzerland applies only to unvaccinated or untreated persons. The measures apply both to tourists and to Swiss citizens returning from a vacation abroad, from the age of 16. However there are exceptions for those living in - or returning from - border regions. As for entries into Italy, however, straddling the border the same rules apply as before. «The new measures (wanted by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, ed.) are not subject to the border crossers, nor the Swiss who enter Italy to do the shopping, go to the bar or restaurant. As long as you travel by private vehicle, the stay abroad does not last more than 48 hours and the destination is not more than 60 kilometers from the place of residence,« had clarified the PD Senator, Alessandro Alfieri.

