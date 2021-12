The Omicron variant has arrived. The confirmation came from the Department of Health and Social Affairs, which announced the existence of the first case of the variant in the canton. The person was already in isolation and his close contacts were immediately traced and tested. «The person in question had a risk exposure,« confirmed cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani. However, there is currently at least one other «semi-confirmed» case of the variant in Ticino, while still others would be suspected. «It is difficult, though, to say for sure how widespread the Omicron variant is already in our canton». At present, the cantonal doctor explains, «a sort of active surveillance of cases is in place: some positive cases are taken and then sequenced. Here there are still no cases of Omicron». The three criteria that make a positive case «suspicious» are: a stay in a country with community Omicron transmission (such as South Africa), close contact with an established case of the variant, and microbiological evidence during laboratory analysis by PCR tests.

What we know so far

In Switzerland, 4% of positive tests so far belong to the variant. «That means it is starting to circulate. The numbers are still small, but it’s only a matter of time.» Yes, because as little as we still know about Omicron, it seems pretty well established that it’ s more contagious. «It could be even more contagious than Delta, and it is not by chance that in the countries where it appeared first, it has already become dominant», says Merlani. In contrast, «there are still no clues about the degree of aggression of the new variant. Some research indicates that it may cause milder symptoms of the disease, while others suggest that it affects young people more. So far, most of the countries that have come into contact with Omicron are in sub-Saharan Africa, where people are younger.We do not know, therefore, the impact of this variant on a population largely like that of Ticino. Little is also known about the variant’s possible resistance to vaccines. «Probably, with Omicron, vaccines provide less protection, but not complete immunity.»

Everything could change

But does the arrival of Omicron change the situation in any way? «First of all, we must continue to put into effect all the protective measures we know and adhere to the vaccine booster. Even with the Delta variant, we are already facing a big problem: if we could be more careful, we could better protect ourselves from Omicron as well,« Merlani points out. Changing the strategy, by deciding, for example, that also vaccinated people must go into quarantine, «is an option that is certainly worth thinking about. However, I would like to point out that it is up to the FOPH to lay down these rules, which are established at the national level.

The limits of the measures

The problem is mainly the Delta variant. «The current measures are insufficient: we need to be more careful,« says Merlani. «From the medical point of view, even 3G does not give sufficient guarantees, because it does not divide people who are less contagious and not very susceptible to a severe course, with other people who by definition are vulnerable (neither cured nor vaccinated). 2G puts together vaccinated and cured people who in the event of an infection would manifest a mild course of the disease. However, the risk of infection exists and only the mask helps». Measures, the cantonal doctor reiterates, must be applied as a whole in order to work. « Otherwise said, even if you are vaccinated, it is important to be careful and wear the mask.»

The risks

The countries that have a more favorable situation are those that combine a high rate of vaccinated people with clear and stringent measures. «It’s not a matter of making life impossible for people, but of having sensible and respected provisions.» Countries like Italy, « who have seen up close just how dangerous the coronavirus can be, experience a better situation than we do. I thought we had learned our lesson in Ticino as well. I’m afraid, however, that we have forgotten too quickly what happened. The data once again bring us back to reality. In the last 48 hours another 429 cases and 5 deaths have been registered in our Canton, and 98 patients have been admitted to hospital. Numbers not seen since last April. «Too often I hear skeptics repeat that the vaccine is useless and that these data are proof of that. Nothing could be more untrue: last year we had far worse numbers and a more closed society. Now we are - or should be - all more aware of the risks associated with the pandemic and therefore be responsible. Instead, I’m perplexed to receive e-mails from people who are impatient about waiting in hospital». Therein lies the point, says Merlani: «If we put pressure on the healthcare system, we probably won’t get to the point of not having beds or oxygen. But we will certainly all suffer a loss in terms of quality of normal care.» All in all, the side effects of the pandemic.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata