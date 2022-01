You have been President of the Grand Council since early May, what has been the assessment of your first few months?

«The commitment is considerable in terms of occupation of the head and agenda, but truly exciting. Considering that for the presidential year I set myself the objective of bringing young people closer to public affairs, the institutional levels among themselves and the public closer to the Grand Council, I emphasize the visit to the Canton of Fribourg, where we met with Parliament, the University and, above all, young students from Ticino, and also the involvement of the presidents of the municipal legislatures. Both initiatives - meetings with young students and municipal legislators - will be repeated, if Covid-19 permits, in the first months of 2022. Some official moments were also very intense, such as those of the speeches of the First of August and the commemoration of the 500 years of Brissago in Switzerland, the appointment of a Ticinese to the presidency of the Confederation and - given my commitment to public transport - the inauguration of the Giruno train «Ticino».

The pandemic is still affecting our lives in an important way, what effect is it having on your presidency?

« A fewer number of events and meetings and many questions from citizens to which I try to respond. On a political level, I do notice a greater nervousness, even in the courtroom; a situation that mirrors what is felt throughout society, but that we should perhaps manage better. It is no coincidence that in a heated session of the Grand Council, one of my first, I found myself calling attention with a «colleagues, the country is watching us. This is something I often think about: all of us must serve as a positive example to bring citizens closer to the institutions».

Your investiture speech was marked by the motto «one for all, all for one». But the unity doesn’t seem to be topical, we proceed increasingly in random order. Are those empty words?

«Words of disarming actuality, rather: as never before, individual behavior can determine the lives of others and vice versa. I imagined that the projected and sadly unrealized restart was not only joy, and taking up that motto I wished to remember where we came from and who we are in order to understand where to go. An attitude marked by discussion and cohesion which is even more necessary in times like the one we are experiencing, when society tends to break up, divide and individualize. In fact, I believe that we will emerge from this delicate phase only by working together, despite different experiences, sensibilities, ideas and visions, protecting ourselves and others, and putting the general interest before the individual, leaving no one behind. All for one, one for all, in short».

Let’s go back to September, when UDC Sergio Morisoli managed to turn an innocent amendment on the 2020 Budget into a parliamentary proposal to cut spending (what a statement), now resulting in a referendum. Has he anything to blame himself for as president?

«The instrument of the parliamentary initiative, with respect to the amendment and to the legal doubts raised by the Council of State, was the most correct one for that type of proposal, also as a guarantee of popular rights. Moreover, my interpretation of the role of president requires me to conduct parliamentary work by abstaining from my personal opinions and avoiding shortcuts that then become precedents. On this, I’m sorry, I do not move an inch».

What has been your view to the work of the Parliamentary and Grand Council Committees in recent months.

«I leave the notes to you. For my part, I try to give a systematic approach to parliamentary work at a time of great change, one thinks of party fragmentation, the personalization of politics but also of digitalization and the temptation of remote meetings, all of this with three central figures - secretary general, legal advisor and administrative manager - that are relatively new. Then there are always margins for improvement, precisely for this reason in 2022 I will meet with the secretaries and chairmen of the Commissions and I will discuss in the Presidential Office the possibility of a critical analysis of the law on the Grand Council».

Which main problems are facing the House and the politics of militarization in general today?

«Time. Not only for the sessions, but above all to study the dossiers in depth, a fundamental aspect to be able to be independent and to make the right decisions or proposals on complex issues. As far as I’m concerned, there are many family sacrifices, but I try never to forget the privilege of carrying out an exciting activity that lays the foundations for the future, and every time I come across a project that has become reality, the tiredness fades away.

Let’s go back to Parliament’s lackluster in «doing», while it is always first in its class in «saying» and «talking». We cite just one example: the postponement of the 2022 Budget without great reasons. It is not very serious. Do you agree or disagree?

«The delay in the discussion of the budget is not really a good sign, even in the face of the Municipalities which, in similar cases, are punctually taken up by the Local Authorities Section. Many other dossiers are moving forward, without too much clamor: that’ s because, when they have worked well, reaching the necessary convergence and the general consensus, the subject is not news, also due to the «written procedure», with practically no debate. Then there is the issue of parliamentary acts: a flood that, if on one side perhaps clogs up the commissions, on the other deserve the right evasion to protect the rights of all the deputies: a job that, nevertheless, is not done alone».

There has been much discussion in the past about the less than idyllic relations between the institutional levels (Government and Parliament). How are things today?

«I may surprise you, but to tell you the truth, I find the Council of State open to consultation and dialogue with the Grand Council, even if at times one forgets the imbalance in information and working capacity between the two bodies (professionals and public administration with the executive, militia with the legislative). Perhaps, and the period of the pandemic showed this, more investment needs to be made in the informal dialogue between the executive and the legislative. This is an aspect that we have also discussed with other cantonal presidents».

Finances are drying up and elections are on the horizon: two realities that are difficult to reconcile, meaning we’ re on the verge of a complicated period. Do you have a solution?

«It’s not up to me to give it, at least not as president of the Grand Council. What I do hope for, however, is a healthy political confrontation, a debate that is civil and frank but also correct and respectful of others. Only in this way will we be able to take the right decisions that will hopefully make us good leaders».

A word or two about your party. Do you like and agree with the line taken by the new president Alessandro Speziali?

«In his campaigns - both for the State Council and for the FDP presidency - he has always stressed the value of an interclass policy, and a party. Knowing, and appreciating, his honesty and his intellectual coherence, I am sure that his «liberal offensive» - as Speziali called it - will not only think about tax relief and financial rigour, but also about a diffused economic and social development, a quality school for all, an environmental care and the reconciliation of work and family. In 15 years of politics together, it has happened several times to start from different points and then arrive at a solution shared by both: this is among us, but I hope it can be the same approach of the entire party.

Should winning back the second seat in government be a goal for 2023?

«The objective of the party must be to convince citizens of the goodness of the work done and the proposed solutions and visions: the numbers are a consequence, not always direct. In the FDP, throughout the Canton, there are many young people in good standing, which gives me hope even beyond 2023.

Would you like to run for Government, or was the 2015 experience enough and are you now looking mainly at the City Hall (and perhaps the union) of Locarno?

«At the moment my view of the future is focused on the many challenges that affect our generation: I prefer to focus on these and work hard, then what will come...will come!».

