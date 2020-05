Fiorenzo Dadò, where were we with cantonal politics?

“Various important matters were being considered in cantonal politics after the Christmas holidays, but were hit without warning by this tsunami. It is now a question of assessing the damage and, above all, the needs, then reviewing the issues in the light of the current situation and making the necessary corrections. In every case, the canton’s priorities will have to be rethought because the shortcomings are evident; first of all, the excessive dependence of the healthcare sector on Italy. It’s not enough to shout «us first» and then cut costs; on the contrary, we will have to invest and also train more nurses by paying them better».

In recent months, politicians have managed the coronavirus crisis according to the instructions of those with scientific expertise. Has it been successful or do you have anything to say?

«The exercise was successful, despite the deaths and some contradictions from the various experts that caused quite a bit of confusion among members of the public. It’s possible that in the emergency situation in which we found ourselves, we could not have done otherwise, but it is clear that there was also a problem of democratic legitimacy in the decisions taken by the Civil Protection and, consequently, by the State Council, which will have to be addressed and cleared up should situations like these arise in the future. Even the agreement between RSI and the Canton, drawn up and endorsed for who knows what and by who knows whom is unclear and, even during a state of emergency, raises serious questions about freedom of information, which is not appropriate for a democratic nation like ours. Having said that, the State Council acted well in this emergency and if some mistake were made, these are justified by the unpredictability of the situation».

In the acute phase I was in retreat at my home in Val Bavona for most of the time

And what have the parties, particularly the PPD, done at this stage?

«It must be said that the parties had no active and decision-making roles in this situation. However, the PPD has always been on the side of the Government, and those who have been active in the crisis, to try to limit the damage. We’ve forwarded eleven parliamentary acts, made proposals and we’ll now make serious efforts to help those who need it. The country’s recovery needs support, brave ideas and the PPD is doing its part».

How was your lockdown experience?

«In the acute phase I have followed the evolution of events with attention and apprehension, particularly through telephone contacts and electronic media but also the international press. I was in retreat at my home in Val Bavona for most of the time».

Did you suffer the enforced stop or think of it as an opportunity?

«Personally, I put my trust in it and even took the time to read a few books that had been on the nightstand for some time. However, I was particularly saddened by the situation of the over-65s, deprived of their freedom, and the elderly in retirement homes, segregated in solitude. Many of our loved ones have been deprived of their most important affections, such as their grandchildren, and we have seen unbelievable and until recently unimaginable attitudes towards them, particularly on social media. Just to give you an idea, I remember the attitude of a well-known journalist who did not hesitate to publish the photos of some well recognisable elderly people on Facebook, criticising them for being in line outside a supermarket instead of locked up at home. What those at risk must have gone through, because of their age, must not have been, and still isn’t, easy. In a society that doesn’t want to become nasty, you have to think about it so that these things are not forgotten».

When the contagion curve was increasing, were you afraid of being hit by the virus?

«No, not for my health. But I was a little worried about my loved ones, who are elderly and have some health problems. I must admit that by nature I am quite fatalistic; we must always be trusting, because I don’t think we can influence the course of events very much. Our ancestors, who lived in a way unimaginable to us, left us a great teaching, that is to say, to always try to find a little good from a great evil. Every trial has its own reason, and even the most difficult and painful ones somewhere can teach us something and be useful to us».

What did you manage to do with all that time on your hands?

«In the last few years I’ve had a lot of commitments and I’ve missed the peace I had in the past to relive the wonder of spring in a good mood. For some people it may be a trivial thing, but this year, being forced to stay at home, I was able to daily follow the melting of the snow, the birth of the first flowers, the arrival of migratory birds and the progressive lengthening of the days. These little things give me serenity and help me to live happily».

Did you follow the recommendations to the letter, or did you allow yourself some freedom?

«Before the authorities even imposed it on us, my brother and I closed the company and organised, as far as possible, the work of our employees from home. In general, we then scrupulously followed the indications from the authorities».

Do you use a mask and gloves to protect yourself and others?

«I try to be careful. I generally use them when I go shopping or when I am in the presence of more vulnerable people. It is above all a question of respect for others».

The verbal abuse against the over-65s has led to an unacceptable climate of witch-hunting.

What did you think of the clear «stay at home» appeal of the cantonal medical officer Giorgio Merlani and the strict communication from the Chief of Civil Protection Matteo Cocchi?

«During the most acute days Merlani was right to ask everyone to stay at home, correcting the rash statements of the previous days, when he said that going to dinner in Milan was not a risk or that it was easier to meet Miss World at the carnival than the coronavirus. Less acceptable are the statements made by the Chief of Police with regard to the elderly, who decidedly got carried away by calling for them to go into hibernation. The verbal abuse against the over-65s has led to an unacceptable climate of witch-hunting».

Give marks to the entire government and its president Christian Vitta who led the first phase?

«They did well, in a very difficult situation. I would give him magna cum laude».

A lot of activity has resumed in the last few days. Rightly, or do you think the restart was too early?

«We had to restart sooner or later, but this all seems a bit rushed. Personally, I would have proposed a more staggered reopening so as to avoid, if it should happen, a large return of contagions. We must take care not to frustrate the efforts made, trying to avoid the stop-and-go that would be harmful. Even at this stage there are clear contradictions that only create confusion. There is controversy and the schools have reopened, but then they cancel the final exams in a completely unreasonable and impractical way».

The Grand Council also ended up in prolonged quarantine. A justified move or a solution to give voice to Parliament?

«I wouldn’t argue with that, but as I said there was a problem of democratic legitimacy. This issue will have to be discussed calmly and a solution will have to be found for any similar situations. As the PPD we will therefore propose the amendment of the law governing the state of emergency».

Was cancelling the municipal elections a problem or was it the lesser evil?

«Any decision must be assessed in the context in which it is taken. Today it would be easy to say that it was an exaggerated decision, but at that time the government was struggling with far greater problems and a large part of the population was pushing to postpone them».

And when will the PPD meet again?

“In all these weeks we have never stopped talking to each other, consulting with mayors, municipalities and party members, to hear their important opinions. The Presidential Office will meet again shortly, but before the autumn - virus permitting - I don’t think we’ll organise committees.

The Swiss response to the economic difficulties was prompt and effective. But we will not be immune to the consequences: unemployment has already started a trend. What’s your recipe for restarting?

«It’s premature to say what the real consequences of the lockdown will be, also because Ticino is small and much will depend on what will happen in the rest of Europe and the world. We didn’t sit on our hands, but proposed in a motion to set up a working group of politicians and experts from the various economic sectors, with a budget of CHF 100 million from the Swiss National Bank’s profits to finance possible measures. This group was also wanted by Christian Vitta and the group leader, Maurizio Augustoni, represents the PPD».

Do you have any proposals?

«People are afraid and will not spend, so if we don’t want things to go badly, the canton must immediately boost the local economy and consumption by putting a billion francs on the table for useful and intelligent investments. For example, much more incisive incentives for the ecological redevelopment of buildings, to speed up the modernisation of schools, for the training of local health personnel, to encourage smart working, for discounts and bonuses for those who go on holiday and eat in Ticino restaurants, etc. In addition, the bureaucracy that blocks projects for months must be decreased immediately.

