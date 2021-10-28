«One cannot be a scientist and an atheist».

Who are we? Where do we come from? Where are we going? It is all thanks to self-awareness, which is our burden and our delight, that such questions constantly (pre)occupy the minds of the eight billion people inhabiting the planet. Like lights in a kaleidoscope, the answers dance and vary, reflecting the context (be it scientific, philosophical or religious) in which these questions are asked. Some of the great minds that have addressed this issue include Brazilian physicist and astronomer Marcelo Gleiser, winner of the 2019 Templeton Prize (an award he shares with the likes of Mother Teresa of Calcutta and the 14th Dalai Lama). We spoke with him recently in Ticino during a meeting with students of TASIS (The American School In Switzerland) in Montagnola, on space exploration and colonization, on the relationships between science and religion, and on the merits and dangers of technology.

Earth and beyond

Last week Prince William made an appeal: «Entrepreneurs should think about saving the Earth, rather than space travel». But «one thing does not exclude the other,« Marcelo Gleiser explains. «Going into space is an inevitable step, however, we must not forget our planet. This is where we all live, and we certainly cannot transfer all of humanity to Mars, also because it is a very ugly place (laughs). Travelling into space is not only interesting, but profitable (think for example of space mining), and this is also why so many billionaires are becoming interested in the cosmos: man has a strong spirit of conquest, an attitude that has already spoiled our planet. Now it would be very important to change our relationship with nature: to stop being a predator and instead learn to be part of it. Someday we will be the aliens, but now we must think of the Earth».

However observations and space expeditions cost money. Take the search for extraterrestrial life as an example: according to the reasoning provided by Fermi’s paradox (Italian physicist who lived in the first half of 20th century), if the Universe is teeming with life, shouldn’t we have already met aliens? Do the fruitless results obtained so far in research warrant the expense? «Absolutely,« Gleiser explains, «it’s not a question of wasting resources. A single U.S. aircraft carrier costs three billion dollars and another 100 million a year for maintenance. This amount of money would be enough to finance all the projects dealing with the search for life in space. So it comes down to a choice: do we really need to spend that much on defense? The slogan should be ‘’less Defense, more Research».

«The possibility of finding life is very small,« the astronomer later admits, «but if it were to occur it would be a very important moment in history. It would change our knowledge of who we are completely»

To perform this research, though, scheduling sci-fi trips of millions (billions) of miles is not necessary. «The great thing about astronomy is that we don’t have to travel all the way to distant worlds to learn: observation is enough, provided you have the right instruments. On Dec. 18, the James Webb Telescope will be launched, an amazing piece of equipment that will dramatically improve our space observing capabilities. It contains a mirror of 6 meters in diameter (against the 2.4 of the Hubble telescope used so far) which promises great performance, from identification of so-called bio-signatures (chemical traces typically due to the presence of life) on other planets to the chance of shedding light on the mysteries of the Big Bang». This mission is not without risks: «In order to make Hubble work, some repairs were necessary (the Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier also participated). The trouble with the James Webb telescope is that it will be positioned at such a high distance from Earth, millions of kilometers, that it would be quite impossible to organize a repair». We just have to cross our fingers: «If everything goes well, the possibilities would be staggering.

Between spirituality and science

During his life, Marcelo Gleiser has written extensively about the birth of the universe, while exploring both creationist theories and the scientific «Big Bang.» But is spirituality and science consistent? In the words of the physicist and astronomer, «not only can the two be combined, but they need to be. We as human beings have a great need to understand who we are, where we come from. Cosmology and Astrophysics have a great fascination with people because they’re branches of science that explore origins, an aspect shared with religions.» Spirituality and science have different functions, admits Gleiser: «Religion does not point to the quantitative aspects to explicate concepts. Faith does not need empirical demonstrations, whereas the opposite is true for science. Yet what drives both is the same engine, namely human curiosity. The two are not united by answers, but by questions.» Rather than separating them, «the time has come to unite them, always realizing, however, that they have different methodologies and objectives,« affirms the physicist and astronomer. «We need both.»

Marcelo Gleiser, defines himself as an agnostic, and then talks about the friction between science and religion, when one tries to deny the other: «The radical and dogmatic atheism of some scientists does not make sense to me. It is incompatible with scientific methodology. How can we safely assert something (such as the non-existence of the divine) in the absence of empirical evidence? Being skeptical about the existence of supernatural forces is all well and good, but we must be open and have the humility to understand that we cannot know everything, that mystery is everywhere. Knowledge presents a paradox: the more we learn, the greater questions we can ask. Knowledge leads to not-knowing, because we realize that there are always new things to learn. Science will never have all the answers: we must accept this fact, that we cannot know everything».

Threats to humanity

Science and technology bring major benefits, but also risks. According to the professor, there are several tangible risks in the near future, including a nuclear holocaust or the loss of control over AI. Will the relentless technological advance push us over the edge of the cliff? «I have an optimistic view all in all,« Gleiser replies. «The current problem is that our morals are still very very primitive, old-fashioned. We still live with great divisions, which are almost tribal. The contrast with 20,000 years ago, however, is that we now have very harmful tools at our disposal: morally we are not yet developed enough to cope with the existence of this technology. The positive aspect is that we see, in recent times, the beginning of a change: the younger generations are more open on issues such as cultural, sexual, political differences.»

«Our species,« Gleiser concludes, « is very good at reacting to pressures, and the problem with threats like those mentioned is that they exist but are not immediate. They manifest slowly, like climate change. We’re seeing the consequences of that in the last few years, and the next generation is going to be in trouble. That’s why they will force change, because they have to. It is important to remain optimistic: with a pessimistic outlook, one is already losing, which is not very useful».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata