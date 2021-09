At least a thousand people gathered in Bern for a spontaneous demonstration against extending the Covid certificate. A number of organizations who have long opposed anti-Covid measures made the appeal. Some demonstrators were holding up Swiss and cantonal flags. The rally kicked off around 7 p.m. at the station square and proceeded with a procession in the direction of Federal Square. During the afternoon, the square was sealed off by the police. Two police cars led the procession, providing direction, and officials on either side accompanied the event wearing bright vests, followed by the grenadiers in riot gear. The procession ended on Federal Square after 9 p.m., as planned, Reto Nause, director of security for the city of Bern, told the Keystone-ATS news agency.They wanted to protect the Federal Palace and therefore, among other things, a fence was placed on the edge of the Federal Square, which, nevertheless, remained freely accessible, . The organizers of the march had agreed in advance on a route with the authorities and stuck to it. As this was a spontaneous demonstration, the organizers were not required to obtain a permit. The executive of the capital city explicitly advised against participating in the demonstration. The city of Bern also instructed the cantonal police to take the necessary measures to ensure security, especially since calls for a counter demonstration had been made from left-wing circles, which did not take place. The estimates of the number of protesters varied widely. A journalist from Keystone-ATS reported about 1,000 people in the procession. One speaker spoke of 20,000 participants on Federal Square, while Reto Nauser speculated several thousand demonstrators.