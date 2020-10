Alfonso Tuor

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Google on Wednesday, accusing the major search engine of being a monopolist who has strangled the competition. This step marks the beginning of an antitrust case of enormous importance destined to equal the one against Microsoft in 1990 and also the one against the telephony monopolist AT&T, which led to the creation of the so-called Baby Bells and which therefore changed the face of the sector. The allegations are clear. Google concludes exclusive deals with companies that want to be among the first to appear in every search. These agreements, whereby these companies must remunerate Google, require these companies to undertake not to use other search engines. In fact it has become a monopoly, since in the United States 60% of users use Google for any search and even, according to the complaint, 80% of users when adding other distribution channels, such as the Chrome browser.

This case, which will continue for a long time in the American courts, lays bare the dominant position of the web titans, who often crush the competition by buying new companies that enter the market thanks to their financial strength and which could become fearsome competitors. In this way they make the high technology sectors less dynamic and innovative. This dominant position has also skyrocketed the shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google which in fact have dragged the entire American stock market in recent months. 80% of users when other distribution channels are added, such as the Chrome browser. This case, which will continue for a long time in the American courts, lays bare the dominant position of the titans of the web, who often crush the competition by buying, thanks to their financial strength, the new companies that enter the market and that could become fearsome competitors.

This initiative by the Trump administration just under two weeks before the presidential election is hardly surprising. In fact, in Washington, even among the Democrats, the alarm has grown for the power and the lack of rules that these companies benefit from, for the role they have at the political level (giving space to every opinion even to those offensive and against the law) and for the lack of guarantees on the security of their users’ data, which are actually the source of their economic strength. In practice, we users and our data are the source of their wealth and power. And, as we know, these companies also have a dominant position in Europe. The European Commission also wants to investigate their monopoly position, on the security of user data and wants to impose that the latter are not transferred to the United States, but that they remain in Europe. Also there is the big tax chapter, as these companies use the loopholes of European tax systems by paying ridiculous taxes, although they often compete with local companies forced to pay their taxes in full. Just think of Amazon or other sites related to the world headed by Google, such as Booking in the tourism sector.

Too much is good and therefore after years of absolute freedom of action an antitrust intervention to limit the dominant power of these web titans is certainly welcome. It is much more difficult to find a solution. It is in fact struggling with natural monopolies that exploit their advantage of having a flood of users to make it almost impossible to establish new competitors. The solution would be the splitting of these companies, but even this path presents many risks. The clearest example was the division of the American monopoly AT&T which over time has had the consequence that the United States from technology leader in the field of telecommunications has become absolutely secondary. In conclusion, if it is right to impose ever more precise rules on these web giants in the field of competition, defense of privacy and in the tax field it will be much more difficult to understand how these objectives can be achieved. In any case, we will see it in the coming years (since it will be a very long legal battle) thanks to the complaint filed by the US Department of Justice.

