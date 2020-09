Over the past few days, the euro has strengthened against the franc and broke through 1.08, a level it touched only briefly on 19 August. However, the exchange rate touched 1.0880 on Tuesday. The euro also strengthened against the US dollar, breaking above 1.20 on Tuesday for the first time since May 2018.

The strength of the single currency represents a challenge for the European Central Bank, because it occurs at a time of weakness in the economy of the old continent.

‘In recent days, the euro-franc exchange rate - explains Sascha Kever, asset manager of the Lugano PKB - has returned above the 1.08 threshold, also approaching the 1.09 threshold. However, a structural change in the strength of the Swiss franc does not appear to be taking place. In fact, we believe that the order of magnitude of recent movements is normal, within expectations of substantial exchange rate stability’.

However, the SNB is trying to curb the franc. What importance does this play in the recent movements of the franc?

In the accounts of the Swiss National Bank - replies Kever - we see an increase in sight deposits, which are at an all-time high. It is therefore possible that there have been new operations on the market, considering how the president of the institute Thomas Jordan has often reiterated the use of various instruments to try to contain the strengthening of the franc.

New SNB strategy

Among other things, the hypothesis of an intervention during the summer - he specifies - fits well in our idea that the SNB has substantially abandoned a defense strategy against the strength of the franc when there is particular pressure, preferring operations opportunistic when the trend is more favourable and therefore the efforts have the greatest impact. In this sense, given the strength of the euro against all currencies in the recent past, I am thinking for example of the passage from 1.10 to 1.20 against the dollar in the space of three months, the last period was undoubtedly propitious.

The Swiss economy is strong

As for the future - concludes Kever - there could be an attempt to bring 1.11 closer together, but at the moment the foundations do not seem to exist for a lasting exit from the banks marked by the minimum and maximum levels of the last year (1.05 -1.11). On the one hand, the strength and stability of the country-system in Switzerland do not suggest a particular weakness of the franc, while to strengthen the euro fundamentally, further structural approaches between member countries are needed, as in the fiscal field, after the recovery fund launched in July, which necessarily take time.

Right now - notes Luc Luyet, foreign exchange strategist of Pictet Wealth Management in Geneva - the appetite for risk is quite high, as is also demonstrated by the financial markets. Furthermore, the worst of the effects of the pandemic has passed and therefore investors are looking more towards the future and the recovery. All these factors normally tend to favour defensive currencies such as the franc less, while pushing more cyclical currencies such as the euro.

In addition, the European Recovery Fund announced this summer - he adds - lowers the spreads between Italian and German rates, and therefore suggests better integration in the Eurozone, reducing political risk, and making the euro rise against the franc.

I didn’t expect big movements

We must also remember - he specifies - that the National Bank continues to intervene on the markets against the strength of the franc, even if in recent weeks it seems that shares have fallen. So I don’t think the SNB has played a big role in recent days, but rather they have counted the decisions of investors, who believe that it is no longer interesting to focus on safe-haven values ​​such as the franc.

However, we do not expect a strong weakening of the franc - he concludes - given that the European economic recovery is still fragile and will advance in alternating phases. For this there will always be an interest in safe-haven assets. Furthermore, the SNB did not lower rates, while other banks such as the Fed did, and made the rate differential for the Swiss franc less penalising.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata