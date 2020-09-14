  • 1
Corriere3
Permessi
Coronavirus
Ceneri 2020
Ritorno a scuola
27 settembre
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
Permessi
Coronavirus
Ceneri 2020
Ritorno a scuola
27 settembre
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Oracle wins the TikTok race

BUSINESS

Oracle won the tender for the US activities of the Chinese app TikTok, beating Microsoft.

Oracle wins the TikTok race
Oracle wins the TikTok race © EPA / HAYOUNG JEON

Oracle wins the TikTok race

Oracle wins the TikTok race © EPA / HAYOUNG JEON

Di ansa OnTheSpot

The company - according to the Wall Street Journal, has beaten Microsoft, whose offer was rejected - The next step is for the White House and the commission for foreign investments in the US, which must approve the agreement

ByteDance has indicated that Oracle will be its ‘technology partner’ but it is unclear if that means it will take the majority of the app.

The Redwood firm is poised to announce TikTok as a ‘trusted technology partner’ in the United States, but the deal likely won’t be structured as a full sale, according to the financial newspaper’s source.

The next step is up to the White House and the US Foreign Investment Commission, which must approve the deal.

Oracle is one of the few Silicon Valley companies publicly allied with President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that its offer to buy TikTok was rejected by ByteDance, on the eve of the September 15 deadline set by Donald Trump for banning the popular app.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 2
    Image

    Coronavirus skeptics: insecure and frustrated

    CORONAVIRUS

    There are those who are against the current restrictions on personal freedom - those who are afraid of a spy state - those who believe it is a great farce and those who think that SARS-CoV-2 is a biological weapon produced in the laboratory. In an interview with the SonntagsZeitung, the head of the Department of Health Alain Berset warns against those who spread conspiracy theories. According to the federal councillor, a new movement is taking shape to undermine a democratic and fact-based societ

  • 3
    Image

    Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months

    FRAUD

    Six years and eleven months of imprisonment: this was the sentence imposed by the Lucerne criminal court on a German serial scammer living in London & Switzerland and who has apparently left behind certificates of shortage of assets for 40 million francs.

  • 4
  • 5
    Image

    Ducrot: Ticket price increase? It would be wrong

    TRAIN TRAVEL

    SBB director general expects railway company to receive 400 million from the 900 million aid package for public transport approved to the National - In the near future no price increases are planned

  • 1
  • 1