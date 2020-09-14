Oracle wins the TikTok race

CORONAVIRUS

There are those who are against the current restrictions on personal freedom - those who are afraid of a spy state - those who believe it is a great farce and those who think that SARS-CoV-2 is a biological weapon produced in the laboratory. In an interview with the SonntagsZeitung, the head of the Department of Health Alain Berset warns against those who spread conspiracy theories. According to the federal councillor, a new movement is taking shape to undermine a democratic and fact-based societ