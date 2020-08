The first piece performed was in fact the Overture of Rossini ‘s G ugliemo Tell , a page that on the one hand reaffirms the Swiss concept of OSI_ but at the same time emphasises its close and historical link with Italian culture. Then it was Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony, From the New Worldwhose meaning, today, goes beyond that given to it by the Bohemian composer of the encounter between the European symphonic tradition and the music of the Americas, but which symbolizes how after the COVID emergency we truly found ourselves in a new world, in which certainties, uses, habits that have long accompanied us, need a revision, a rethinking, but within which music and its sharing nevertheless remain a central and essential element. Two pages of extraordinary intensity that on the occasion were a little penalized by the location (suggestive, but not exactly ideal for a concert due to excessive background noise) but also by the social distances that made the atmosphere a bit cold . However, there was no lack of warm applause from both the orchestra,Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone from the soundtrack of Mission , a preview of the next OSI appointment that next Monday 7 September in Bellinzona will pay tribute to the great Italian composers of soundtracks.