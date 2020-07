Orsay launched in Germany in 1975 specialising in girls’ clothing. Its 11 stores across Switzerland will close. Fifty or so associates are at risk with their jobs. The news was released by newspaper 20Minuten and confirmed to Keystone-ATS by a spokesman for the Unia union.

The release of the news has aroused criticism: when interviewed by 20 Minuten an associate working with Orsay claimed to have received a sticker on the morning of Friday with the words ‘Let’s close’ to be pasted on the store entrance - according to the woman this was an unprofessional and disrespectful procedure towards its employees.

The management of Ditres SA in Basel of whom manages the brand across Switzerland on behalf of the German company, declined to comment on the matter. The Orsay brand is part of the Association Familiale Mulliez (of the very wealthy French family of the same name) which holds important brands such as Auchan - leader of supermarkets in France - or Décathlon (sports shops).

On behalf of the union, Arnaud Bouverat argued that the opaque structure of this group allowed them bypass their responsibilities. The union has been helping the workers for about two weeks: requests to save some jobs and prepare a social plan have been rejected, he explained.

Bouverat also confirmed another detail revealed by 20 Minuten, namely that Orsay would have made use of the Covid-19 credits made available to the Confederation to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The first letters of dismissal were delivered today to some staff members. Unia will now seek to sensitise the Orsay group in Germany and its shareholders.

