«We are the country in Western Europe with the worst situation». Mattia Lepori, deputy head of the EOC’s medical area, doesn’t hide his concern. Things are not going well and there is no sign of a turnaround. «There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a very difficult winter,« Lepori says. «I don’t expect the measures put in place by the Federal Council to yield the desired results, and I’m afraid no further measures will be introduced before the holiday season.»

Doubts about 2G

In fact, according to the doctor, the only measure that could really have had an impact - the mandatory use of masks in closed places - « has been weakened», giving the possibility to the organizers of events to introduce the 2G, which instead provides the possibility to remove the mask, restricting access only to healed and vaccinated people. The way they have been set up, according to Lepori, new measures wanted by the policy will not allow us to obtain tangible results in the fight against the pandemic. «These measures have no logic from a medical point of view, nor from a communication point of view. It makes no sense to think about not having people wear masks where there is a greater concentration of people. Moreover, the message being conveyed leads one to believe that those who are vaccinated or cured are at no risk. Instead, these people are less at risk yes, but they can’t say they are totally safe.»

Worse than Germany and Austria

The difficulty of the moment is evident when comparing our situation with that of neighboring countries. «We are the country in Western Europe with the highest rate of infection,« Lepori points out. «The data provided by the monitoring system speak for itself: we have five times more infections than Italy, two times more than France and Germany. And we have even surpassed Austria, which has introduced strict measures.» Not only that. «In addition to having more contagions, we are the country with the least vaccinated population and the mildest restrictive measures.» The curve, says the doctor, is steeper in Switzerland than elsewhere. «This leads us to say that the situation in hospitals will worsen: I have little doubt about that.» In fact, compared to last year, Switzerland is experiencing an even higher number of infections. However, thanks to the vaccine, the curve of hospitalizations is growing more slowly than the curve of infections. «This comforts us, but it is not enough,«

The experts’ alarm

The alarm has also been sounded by federal experts. «We are at an all-time high since the start of the pandemic,« explained the vice president of the task force, Urs Karrer. «If the number of infections continues to increase, the capacity of the health system could be exhausted before Christmas.» A total of 264 COVID patients are hospitalized in intensive care. In some cantons, intensive care has already reached maximum capacity. «If the trend is not reversed, the critical threshold of 400 patients in intensive care could be exceeded soon,« Karrer admitted. At that point, «the usual standards of care cannot be assured and we will have to deal with increased mortality among COVID patients.» The increasingly tense situation has prompted the Federal Council to give the go-ahead for a new army intervention. Up to 2,500 soldiers will be mobilized to support the cantons in treatment, logistics and the campaign for booster doses.

The coming weeks

Compared to the rest of Switzerland, the situation in our canton appears to be under control for the time being. «The incidence rate is half that of Switzerland, yes. But only because we benefit from our proximity to a country, Italy, with a higher vaccination rate and stricter containment measures and, as a result, fewer infections and slower growth than us,« Dr. Lepori explains. «Thinking about the next few weeks, however, I’m concerned: the hospital system is unlikely to be able to field all the forces used in the first and second waves again,« he warns. «Not so much as a question of beds, but of medical and nursing resources. During the first wave, we ended up with about 80 people in intensive care in Ticino. This time around, I’m afraid it will be more difficult to ask all health care providers to produce a similar effort.»

