"Our little Berlin Wall. That's what we call it." In in the hamlet of Roggiana, iin Vacallo, there's a small pedestrian crossing closed by a gate two and a half meters high, separating Switzerland from Italy. Usually, one can walk the road to reach the square of Maslianico in a couple of minutes. But the coronavirus emergency has even led to that little corner of the border being sealed off. And it's exactly here, practically every evening ("From 8 a.m. to midnight", one of the inhabitants explains), couples and families - separated at the closing of the borders - meet to greet, chat and exchange food, "Mum's lasagne", for example. Or the two friends we saw yesterday afternoon at the crossing, who met for pizza. There's video surveillance and if numbers become too many, the police intervene.

An open border and freedom of movement between nations is something we've always taken for granted. "Never would we have thought of living something like this. An open border and freedom of movement between nations is something we've always taken for granted." But since the beginning of March this is no longer the case and many have found themselves separated from their loved ones. A little ingenuity was required. The choice to meet in Roggiana for some people is not a matter of practicality (it wasn't chosen because it's the closest), but because it's secluded, quiet. Intimate. Until word got out. "It reminds me of the situation in Berlin," someone says "or the US-Mexico border." The difference being that the border closure between Switzerland and Italy is only temporary, and will soon be resolved. "Hopefully," someone whispers, "also because, leaving aside loved ones, not being able to shop in Italy is beginning to make itself felt in our finances.

Differences

The Roggiana crossing isn't alone in this situation, it takes place elsewhere in Switzerland, for example at the German border. The border meetings, this time in San Pietro di Stabio, were the only moments in which Beatrice (fictitious name, the identity is known to the editorial staff) managed to see her friends after months of "Italian-style" lockdown. Resident in Lugano and holder of both passports, she started working in Milan at the beginning of March and was stuck at her parents' house, living in a small village in the province of Varese, where she'd returned at the weekend to collect her things. "Since part of my family, including my sister, lives in Mendrisiotto," she says, "and my parents in Varese, when lockdown started, I thought it was right to stay with them. My sister was there in case of need for the rest of the family in Ticino. In the end it turned out to be a smart choice, albeit a complex one for me." Very few kilometres but huge differences separated Beatrice from her sister. In Italy I couldn't leave the house while my friends in Ticino went for a walk in the mountains or had an aperitif at home.

"I experienced a strange situation, I felt I was living in a parallel world to the one in Ticino where the imposed rules to fight the coronavirus have never been so hard: I couldn't leave the house while my friends went for a walk in the mountains or had an aperitif at home. When I could finally move freely, I started to organise border meetings with friends. We couldn't exchange anything or touch each other, but at least we met." How did it feel? "It felt like being at war. It makes an impression to see each other after almost three months." Beatrice explains that until there's an agreement on the opening of the borders between Switzerland and Italy she will stay with her parents: "I'm afraid that even if I could return to Switzerland, then I couldn't go back to Italy. It's better to wait."The gate, the cameras and the long wait. The small Roggiana crossing isn't well known. It connects its Vacallo namesake to the one in Maslianico and over the centuries has been a smuggling "hot spot", (so much so that in 1945 an exchange of fire led to the death of border guard Ovidio Maggi and the wounding of Giovanni Pelli). Surveillance cameras are installed on site and the police have already intervened when numbers become too many gathering around the border gate. Those involved follow the decisions taken by Bern and Rome regarding reopening and family reunification very closely. Italy could reopen its borders tomorrow (3 June), while it's still unclear when Switzerland will do the same.

