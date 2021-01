Of the almost 3200 tests carried out for Covid-19 in St. Moritz (GR) only 1% tested positive. Among the guests and employees of the two quarantined hotels the rate is 4%. They can then reopen schools and sports activities with young people.

Of the 53 cases identified in the two hotels, 31 people had a mutated form of the virus found among employees and not transmitted to guests or the public. This shows that hotel security measures work and employee testing is a sensible and effective measure.

Due to the cluster spread of the mutated coronavirus in two hotels in St. Moritz, the Grisons Public Health Office issued emergency measures on Monday to protect the public and guests. From Monday to Wednesday, 3,184 fast PCR tests were conducted that detected 53 SARS-CoV-2 virus infections, 31 of which involve mutations (N501Y).

The sweep test shows that the average positivity rate is 4% in the two hotels concerned and 1% in the general population. All this is very similar to the pilot test last December. Therefore, according to the cantonal public health office, no further tests are required.

Employees and guests of the two five-star hotels will remain in quarantine until Wednesday next week. According to authorities, the mutated variant of the virus has not spread at an above average rate. Therefore, the protective measures will be revoked.

This means that starting tomorrow morning lessons will be allowed again in schools, kindergartens and ski schools. Furthermore, the ban on sports activities with young people will be lifted. The general obligation to wear masks in the municipality of St. Moritz will also be abolished.

