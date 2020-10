Following the indications collected by the contact tracing service, an outbreak was identified in a group of acquaintances who attended some public establishments in the Bellinzona area. Unlike the cases made public this summer, it is a chain of contagion attributable to personal contacts between acquaintances and people sitting at the same table.

Busy bars only offer table service. Please note that the federal indications in force for the catering sector, in the case of consumption at the table, do not require the collection of contact data if the tables are placed at a distance. This circumstance currently excludes the active search and quarantine of other customers of the public establishments attended.

This outbreak confirms that, despite the number of new cases being stable and all in all contained, writes the DSS, the virus continues to be present and circulate. The public is therefore invited to continue to adhere to the measures of increased hygiene and physical distance.

