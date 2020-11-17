  • 1
Outbreak of avian flu in Denmark - 25,000 chickens culled

DENMARK

The outbreak was discovered on a farm in Denmark: export of eggs and poultry outside the EU have been paused

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

A severe outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza’ has been discovered on a farm in Randers, West Denmark.

The announcement was made by the Danish veterinary authority, Foedevarestyrelse, which has had to cull 25,000 chickens in addition to pausing the export of eggs and poultry outside the EU for at least three months.

The veterinary authority has established a 3km zone around the infected farm, where all poultry will be subject to special restrictions, as well as a 10km zone where both wild birds and poultry farms will be monitored intensively.

