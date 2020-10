Outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified in three schools in the Upper Engadine. The Grevas primary school in St. Moritz, the Academia Engiadina high school in Samedan and the commercial vocational school in Samedan.

Three teachers from the primary school in St. Mortiz are in solitary confinement and one teacher along with the second grade are in quarantine, the Canton of Graubünden Public Hygiene Office said.

At the Academia Engiadina, the first class of secondary school was hit and quarantined. Seven close contacts were quarantined at the Vocational School, by order of the Department of Health, the Engiadina Academy and the Upper Engadine Vocational School will switch to distance learning for all classes until the next holidays.

Trackers from the cantonal department identified possible contact persons and quarantined them.

In the Upper Engadine, the Public Hygiene Office temporarily and urgently advises against gatherings of more than ten people.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata