The Swiss Union of Trade Unions (USS) has collected 137,000 signatures for its citizens’ initiative «for a thirteenth monthly AHV salary», said union president Pierre-Yves Maillard in an interview published today by «Blick».The deadline to gather at least 100,000 signatures, which was scheduled for November 14, had been extended by 72 days because of the pandemic. «The fact that the initiative collected enough signatures so quickly despite the coronavirus shows the distress of the population,« Maillard stressed.

The national councillor (PS/VD) expects a vote on the issue in two years at most, he specified in statements made to «La Tribune de Genève» and «24 Heures».

The proposal calls for a supplement to the OASI pension equivalent to a thirteenth month’s payment to help people live better in old age. The necessary funds - estimated at CHF 3.5 billion per year - would be taken from the profits of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), amongst other things.

