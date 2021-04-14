Over 200,000 new vaccinations in 7 days

So far 689,178 individuals have been fully vaccinated

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given during the week of April 5 to April 11 in Switzerland stood at 210,279. The figure was released today on the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). This is the first time in Switzerland that the threshold of 200,000 doses of vaccine given in one week has been exceeded. On the average, 30,040 daily vaccinations are performed throughout the Confederation.Compared to one week.

The FOPH indicated the figures were at 1,815,117 of which doses of vaccine have been administered. So far 689,178 individuals have been fully vaccinated, which means that 8 percent of the general population has had two injections. In comparison, 436,761 people have only been given one dose. At present, 484,008 doses have been distributed to the cantons but not yet administered. In addition, 91,200 doses are in storage by the federal government.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata