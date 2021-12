More than 8,000 false vaccination certificates have been cancelled by the health department of St. Gallen. The Public Ministry has opened an investigation.

A group of individuals illegally issued more than 8,000 vaccination certificates in exchange for large sums of money, the St. Gallen public prosecutor’s office announced today.

The fraudsters worked in private testing centers and therefore had access to the national system for granting certificates. Those working in cantonal vaccination centers do not have access to this system, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Gaps in the system

The Canton of St. Gallen has already informed the federal government on several occasions that there are major shortcomings in the national system for issuing certificates. These allow illegal vaccination certificates to be issued.

The people who issued the more than 8,000 false certificates are being investigated for falsification of documents. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison. The people who acquired and used these false certificates are also liable to prosecution: they risk a prison sentence or a fine.

The discovery of such frauds is multiplying in Switzerland. Last Friday, the regional prosecutor’s office of the Bernese Jura-Seeland area announced the opening of an investigation into suspected bogus certificates manufactured by employees of the Moutier Hospital (BE).

Recently, similar irregularities were also discovered in Fribourg at the Granges-Paccot dispensary. At the end of November, a member of staff at the cantonal vaccination center in Schaffhausen and other persons who had helped him to sell counterfeit passes were sent to prison. Earlier, in October, a network of fraudsters who had issued more than 400 non-compliant certificates was broken up in Geneva.

