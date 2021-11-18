Paedophile imprisoned

A man convicted in 2010 for sexual abuse of young girls will be placed in an institution as the therapeutic steps taken so far have not been successful. The Federal Court (FSC) has dismissed the appeal of the man and gave reason to the Zurich justice.

For over ten years, the 42-year-old man has refused all efforts of rehabilitation. As evidenced by three psychiatric reports, it was not possible to treat his deviance and his personality disorder.

Early treatment began in 2011 with group therapy. After one year, the man was transferred to the open sector of the institution in which he spent his sentence. In 2014, he received further training and was able to work outside. When the facts came to light, the Canton Zurich Penalty Enforcement Office found that the man was no longer making progress but instead showed a tendency to regress.

Psychologists noted, in particular, paedophilic tendencies and a narcissistic disorder. The man refused to address his pedophilic disorders.

Given that sexual acts with minors and sexual coercion are serious offences, the imprisonment is justified, even though this is an extreme case, the FSC stated. Playing against the convict are his previous convictions and his behavior during treatment.

The man had been sentenced by the District Court of Hinwil (ZH) to 18 months for sexual coercion and sexual acts with children. The paedophile passed himself off as an undercover police officer and then took advantage of his victims. The execution of the sentence had been suspended in favour of a stationary measure.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata