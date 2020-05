The next phase of normality is underway and to celebrate the efforts of the Ticino community Palazzo delle Orsoline was lit up sharing the national colours of the canton.

The initiative was promoted by a private citizen to express gratitude for all those who have been integral in managing the health and social crisis that has affected us and from today a new phase will begin which will see the reopening of schools, shops, gyms, and restaurants.

All this, however we must continue to apply the measures recommended by the authorities and without lowering our guard.

