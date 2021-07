Business bankruptcies have decreased in Switzerland in the first half of the year, but have risen significantly in Ticino: this is shown by the data published today by Bisnode D & B, the economic information company, which also shows how the boom in the emergence of new businesses continues.

In the period January-June the companies that were closed due to insolvency were 1,919 at Swiss level, 1% less than the same period in 2020. However, Ticino bucks the trend, posting a 7% increase (to 138) that is exceeded only by some regions such as Vaud (+9%), Aargau (+12%), Fribourg (+21%) and other smaller cantons. The country’s economic hubs such as Zurich (-5%), Geneva (-21%), Basel (-26%) and Bern (-2%) all reported declines. Graubünden is also in this group (-17%, 24 cases).

In addition to bankruptcies due to insolvency, there are also bankruptcies due to organizational shortcomings (article 731b of the Swiss Code of Obligations). The total number of bankruptcies in the first six months of the year thus rose to 2,922 (the same percentage as in the first part of 2020) in Switzerland, 271 in Ticino (+3%) and 34 in Graubünden (-23%).

If several companies have to close, many are opening their doors and, according to the specialists of Bisnode D&B, 2021 will become a record year in this field: the new entries in the Confederation were 26,382 in the first six months, a record value and an increase of 20% on an annual basis. Even more marked (+26%) is the leap in Ticino, which saw 1,194 new businesses, while Graubünden (+16% to 577) is slightly below the national average. Among the cantons showing very high growth rates are Zug (+40%), Schaffhausen (63%) and Bern (+30%).

New businesses are mainly created in sectors such as business consulting (+22% to 2,652), business services (+8% to 2,589), trade (+40% to 2,320), craftsmen’s services (+8% to 2,045), catering (+13% to 1,697), real estate management (+52% to 1,621) and information technology (+25% to 1,386).

