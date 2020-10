In yesterday’s official communications from Bellinzona and Bern there are aspects that reassure and aspects that disturb. The president of the Council of State, Norman Gobbi, talks with calms when he says that another lockdown ‘is not sustainable economically, socially or even humanly’. Federal Councilor Alain Berset worries when on the hypothesis of a mini lockdown he declares that ‘now we are not in a situation that requires it but everything can change very quickly’. Neither reassures nor worries the councilor of state Raffaele De Rosa when he claims that, if we don’t make the right choices now, the virus will impose the lockdown.

The virus does not impose anything: it spreads and acts. The blocking of activities (economic and social, including educational ones) is not something that comes from heaven. It is neither an automatic nor an obligatory step. It is a political choice: it implies a decision by the authorities who then impose it on everyone. Taking full responsibility for it. We reiterate what many would not like to be told: a) a lockdown would cause very heavy economic and social damage (it has already has) b) we lockdown as we have already done so, but today we are at the foot of the ladder. And with us, all those countries that made the same choice in the terrible weeks of March and April. So it doesn’t work.

The blockade is not a solution from the health profile and it is destructive in terms of jobs, companies, schools and social relations. For these reasons it is no longer feasible. In order to work, that is, to be effective from a health point of view, it should be permanent, that is, imposed and maintained until the arrival of vaccines and / or antiviral drugs capable of treating those who fall ill. But we know very well that such an option would kill, in the meantime, society even before the economy. It is therefore necessary to take note of the facts and discard this instrument. As long as we are without vaccines and without antivirals,

Living sustainably with SARS-CoV-2 the lockdown is not a sustainable way to live together. Not even in the new way that today is understood to be the desperate temptation of disoriented authorities not only in our country: the mini- lockdowns in succession. Tighten and loosen, to see the effect it does. And then if necessary (but it would always be the case: we have seen it well with the prolonged lockdown ) tighten again and loosen again. The curfew (hideous term and hideous wartime imposition) is a sub-variant for everyday life. Both are a sort of sanitary waterboarding, perhaps even more deleterious than the one-off block .

In a democratic country and in a rule of law, the emergency given by a virus that in 90% of those affected does not cause any damage to health should be addressed in another way: open society, open economy, enhanced health (including a system of rapid and non-fallacious verification of potential infections) in a stable framework of rules of behavior (hand hygiene, social distance, inexplicably reduced, on the sly and in general inattention, from 2 meters to one and a half meters and in some countries even a metro) appropriate to the presence and strength of the virus. And here we come to the hospitals.

Yesterday in Bellinzona the councilor of state Raffaele De Rosa said that ‘our health system is ready to upgrade hospital beds and care beds when necessary’. It will be possible to reach 220 acute care beds and 60 intensive care beds between Locarno and Moncucco (plus possibly another 7 at the Cardiocentro). As in March and April. We are told that, with this, Ticino is able to avoid the overload on the health system in the second wave. But are we really sure? We have had at least five months of relative serenity to prepare an enhanced health that will allow us to maintain an open society and economy in the weeks and months to come, with the inevitable limitations and exceptions, and to discard the unsustainable lockdown.. We would very much like to have, on the hospital theme, the tranquility of the director of the DSS. But we can’t.

