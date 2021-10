Precisely as happened in 2016 with the Panama Papers, some of Pandora’s documents also point to Lugano. The International consortium of investigative journalists (ICIJ) has placed a number of clients linked to Fidinam and its role in the establishment - and in some cases the management - of offshore companies by individuals suspected of money laundering or asset crimes. For example, Fidinam would have provided «important financial services» to Massimo Bochicchio, who is under investigation for an alleged 600 million fraud against several VIPs (including Antonio Conte). There is also talk of the relationship between Fidinam and Delfo Zorzi, who has been sought in Italy for a long time as he was accused (but then acquitted) of being the perpetrator of the massacre of Piazza Fontana in Milan.

The company’s reply

«With reference to the recent publications of the ICIJ - Fidinam informed us in a note - we confirm that we have always acted from time to time in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, following all the procedures required in each jurisdiction, respecting the confidentiality and privacy of its customers. Fidinam is furthermore subject to anti-money laundering regulations, and is affiliated with a self-regulatory body and is annually audited on this aspect by a leading auditing firm. Should a suspicious case arise or have arisen, the same is dealt with in accordance with the regulations, in full cooperation with the authority.»

«Scandals that prove useful»

« Journalist inquiries and scandals of this type - Emanuele Stauffer, a lawyer, former public prosecutor and who previously worked in the legal sector of Credit Suisse first and as General Counsel of the EFG group later, explained to us - have the advantage of bringing to light practices, known to insiders and that perhaps have nothing illegal about them, capable of raising the awareness of the general public about practices that, in any case, create or fuel disparities in treatment as they allow only some to benefit from advantages otherwise denied In this sense, these scandals push the authorities to consider regulations capable of generating greater transparency».

