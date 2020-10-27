  • 1
Corriere3
Coronavirus
USA 2020
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
Coronavirus
USA 2020
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Panic buyers clear the shelves

PANDEMIC

Supermarkets and online shops stormed: stocks start again to cope with possible restrictions related to the coronavirus - The most popular are items for hygiene, for the kitchen and in many cases pasta

Panic buyers clear the shelves
I stormed the shelves of the shops: it is the second wave © CdT / Archive

Panic buyers clear the shelves

I stormed the shelves of the shops: it is the second wave © CdT / Archive

Di Dina Aletras / AletrasMedia e Leila Bakkers OnTheSpot

The contagion curve is growing and shops and supermarkets are once again are seeing panic buying. As at the beginning of the pandemic, items for hygiene, cooking and pasta are disappearing quickly from the shelves. The columns of the Blick, but also of the Luzerner, the Arguer Zeitung and the St. Galler Tagblatt, speak of them again: the so-called ‘Hamsterkäufer’, those who reserve in bulk in view of difficult times. Yes, they are back. This is demonstrated by the empty shelves in many shops north of the Alps over the weekend.

‘There is a slight increase in demand for toilet paper and cooking ingredients’ a Coop spokesperson Rebecca Veiga told Blick. The demand had seen an increase in the previous weekends. Even Migros, according to spokesman Marcel Schlatter, confirms that it has seen an increase in the sale of hygiene products, but also side dishes, different ingredients and preserves.

Longer waiting times also for the delivery of online purchases, a symptom of a customer’s desire to leave the house as little as possible. Anyone wishing to order pasta, toilet paper or frozen products from Migros at LeShop.ch can expect home delivery no earlier than Wednesday next week.

As in spring, retailers try to reassure their customers. ‘There is no reason to make purchases that go beyond daily consumption’ says Coop Veiga spokesperson. The gaps on the shelves are constantly being filled. ‘We have sufficient supplies and are prepared’. And Migros is also ready: ‘So far everything is working, even in our distribution centers. The warehouses are well stocked and there is enough of everything’says spokesman Schlatter.

The problem of empty shelves is not due to the shortage of goods, but only to the increase in demand and the time it takes for the employees present to supply the compartments. The increase in the sale of disinfectant is also significant, add the communication managers of the two supermarket chains.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
    Image

    The virus brings the curtain down on Christmas markets

    BELLINZONA

    The days are passing and the health emergency has progressed - it was predictable. From last night is also official. Bellinzona has cancelled the traditional Christmas market. A fate that will likely be similar to many other events. The annulment was announced by committee member and former president Ottaviano Torriani, in the context of the assembly of the City of Merchants’ Society, after discussing the matter with Giubiasco’s colleagues who also decided not to propose this appointment.

  • 4
    Image

    Asian hornet spotted in Ticino

    SERRAVALLE

    There has been a sighting of the Vesta velutina in Ludiano - According to the first investigations the hymenoptera could have been introduced into the country by either a tourist or freight transport

  • 5
  • 1
  • 1