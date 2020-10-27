Panic buyers clear the shelves

The contagion curve is growing and shops and supermarkets are once again are seeing panic buying. As at the beginning of the pandemic, items for hygiene, cooking and pasta are disappearing quickly from the shelves. The columns of the Blick, but also of the Luzerner, the Arguer Zeitung and the St. Galler Tagblatt, speak of them again: the so-called ‘Hamsterkäufer’, those who reserve in bulk in view of difficult times. Yes, they are back. This is demonstrated by the empty shelves in many shops north of the Alps over the weekend.

‘There is a slight increase in demand for toilet paper and cooking ingredients’ a Coop spokesperson Rebecca Veiga told Blick. The demand had seen an increase in the previous weekends. Even Migros, according to spokesman Marcel Schlatter, confirms that it has seen an increase in the sale of hygiene products, but also side dishes, different ingredients and preserves.

Longer waiting times also for the delivery of online purchases, a symptom of a customer’s desire to leave the house as little as possible. Anyone wishing to order pasta, toilet paper or frozen products from Migros at LeShop.ch can expect home delivery no earlier than Wednesday next week.

As in spring, retailers try to reassure their customers. ‘There is no reason to make purchases that go beyond daily consumption’ says Coop Veiga spokesperson. The gaps on the shelves are constantly being filled. ‘We have sufficient supplies and are prepared’. And Migros is also ready: ‘So far everything is working, even in our distribution centers. The warehouses are well stocked and there is enough of everything’says spokesman Schlatter.

The problem of empty shelves is not due to the shortage of goods, but only to the increase in demand and the time it takes for the employees present to supply the compartments. The increase in the sale of disinfectant is also significant, add the communication managers of the two supermarket chains.

