Corriere del Ticino’s Board of Directors, have appointed the current operational director Paride Pelli to managing director of the tabloid and will commence his role starting from the 1st January 2021.

President of the board Avv. Fabio Soldati expressed himself as follows: ‘TWith heartfelt thanks to Fabio Pontiggia for the great work that he has arried out in a difficult period for the media world: in the five years he spent as director - he was appointed in September 2015 in replacement of Giancarlo Dillena, who had already worked alongside as co-director since 2012 - Fabio Pontiggia was characterised by his professionalism, also showing full and constant harmony with the ethical and moral values ​​that have accompanied Corriere del Ticino since its foundation in 1891. In the end Fabio Pontiggia will remain an important signature of the Corriere del Ticino and will continue to collaborate as an external columnist.

Paride Pelli, 44, has more than twenty years of experience under his belt and in journalism at Corriere del Ticino: he started as am intern in 1996 and the rest is history (iinternship in the Lugano news and later in sport, editorial staff of which he was also head of service in). In 2012 he was appointed head of the newspaper’s online and multimedia sector, making a decisive contribution to the development and growth of the cdt.ch portal, now a consolidated reality in the media landscape. In 2016 and 2017 he was also editor of the Ticino7 weekly and later, for two years, head of ticinonews.ch. Paride Pelli will be supported in his new role by the current deputy directors Bruno Costantini and Gianni Righinetti.

Avv. Fabio Soldati added: ‘Paride Pelli is of the right age and the necessary experience for this position. In our company, in over twenty years, he has distinguished himself for professional and human qualities that make him a highly appreciated and esteemed profile even within the editorial staff. He has worked in various sectors of the newspaper, in roles of responsibility, from paper to multimedia, and this in-depth knowledge of his represents a requirement of weight for us in a period of profound change for the media’.

Alessandro Colombi GM of Corriere del Ticino Group shared: ‘We look forward with confidence and determination and are well aware of the delicate moment that the media all over the world are experiencing and knowing that the work that awaits us will be demanding. The transition from Fabio Pontiggia to Paride Pelli is a natural alternation of company positions resulting from the mutual and effective collaboration that Fabio and Paride have always shown in recent years by adapting the Corriere del Ticino editorial offer to the changed market conditions; in particular, this handover allows us to continue developing the main project of our magazine, the “Digital First, Smart Print”, officially launched in December 2018 in the central newsroom of Muzzano.

