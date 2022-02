In Ticino, on March 1, 1995, the new Law on public transportation came into force, which established the possibility for the Canton to charge a connection fee. However, all of this remained a closed letter until the autumn of 2014, when Claudio Zali revived it while it appeared to be destined for everlasting deadlock, extracting it from the jungle of rules and regulations that regulate, bridle and impose taxes on our daily lives, suggesting to his government colleagues that they should go from saying to doing.

In other words, collecting that tax, on one hand in order to discourage private traffic, and, secondly, in order to collect 12 million francs; a godsend considering the agony of public accounts. It was supposed to be the classic win-win operation (obviously for the State and not for the citizens). But instead it proved to be an unpalatable and indigestible tax, so much so that today we are currently still at the foot of the ladder. And to think that in the meantime the Government, the Parliament, the people (who voted as a result of a referendum) have all said yes, as has the Federal Court, which has dismissed the impressive array of 19 appeals, turning on the green light, but also reprimanding the authority for being too hasty and easy-going, particularly by pointing out that, years later, the objectives are still not clear. Or better, they are not clear. In the meanwhile, calculator in hand, today the tax would bring 18 million francs into the public purse. The irony is that (even if paying taxes and duties without interruption doesn’t make anyone smile), in the long run it would be quite useful, given the deep red generated by the pandemic.

Today, as in the past, the basic misunderstanding of this tax remains and questions us: is it a way to collect millions that the State always needs? (how it spends them could be debated at length). Or is it an exquisitely calibrated measure to make the roads less clogged, reduce parking and, in fact, to punish those who make use of private property to lawfully park their cars? If we accept the second question, the State should aim at a hypothetical zero revenue: then it will have achieved the goal of freeing the streets from cars. But everyone realizes that this is simply nonsense.

Nevertheless, our newspaper has always had a distinctly critical position (and maintains it) regarding this tax, even though it respects all the instances that have endorsed it, particularly its passage through the scrutiny of the people in 2016 with a yes, albeit by a narrow margin, supported by 50.7% of the voters. In any case, votes are to be counted and not weighed, so on that stage there is nothing to object to. If ever, it would be interesting and curious to see how a new consultation of the people might turn out in 2028 (or perhaps sooner) in light of the three-year trial period foreseen by the go-ahead given by the Grand Council on Tuesday evening.

In this day and age we should have foresight and a healthy dose of realism based on what has happened over the years. The very fact that a law dating back to 1995 does not produce its results immediately or even within a reasonable timeframe leads us to ask ourselves what is being legislated to do? Or better, if, when legislating, we realize what we are doing is precisely what the objective is. The connection tax is a bit like the goose game and whether we like it or not, we find ourselves once again at the starting point, asking ourselves for the umpteenth time «why?». And without anyone, cunningly, answering unequivocally. And that is what had happened already during the 2016 voting campaign.

From all angles, this charge fuels concern and proves to be oppressive for motorists, workers and the economy in general, but most of all it is anti-social and especially impacts the underprivileged and those who cannot do without a car because they live in the suburbs. It was marketed as an anti-frontier provision during the years in which there was a constant fight against wild (or illegal) parking and it punishes those who legally occupy regular (already) paid parking spaces. First and foremost, the Ticinese.

No one believes in this tax anymore, not even those who say they are convinced can be convincing. And in this respect the Federal Court, even though it threw a lifeline to what the citizens wanted (in doubt pro populo?) has not granted the retroactivity, raising questions about its coherence. The Parliament, displaying a little argumentative courage, chose the yes vote (and no one imagined a different outcome of that vote), washing its conscience with some airbag that will never be triggered because the popular yes vote is still scary, terrorizes and immobilises. So let’s wait for events, for the launch of the connection tax, on January 1, 2025, when the State will put its hands in all our pockets. If that will be a point of no return (believing now in the suppression of a tax is simply science fiction) or otherwise, we’ll find out as we go along, perhaps during the three years of monitored application when the basic misunderstanding will finally have to be clarified.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata