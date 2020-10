The Lugano Police, in collaboration with the Urban Spaces Division, informs the public that due to particularly adverse weather conditions, from 15:00pm today (until further notice) that all city parks will be closed.

The strong winds announced by Swiss weather and heavy rains are expected which could determine conditions of instability of the plants with the risk of consequent uprooting / fall. The public is also requested to avoid parking or stopping near trees or green spaces in the city, further areas may be closed if deemed necessary.