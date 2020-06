The Grand Council has approved a motion by the MPS to eliminate disposable cutlery and materials from any events taking place in the canton - The law will come into force from 1. January 2023

The Grand Council was approved with 76 votes in favour to 2 against and 4 abstentions. The conclusions of the report by the Environment, Territory and Energy Commission (rapporteur PLR Fabio Schnellmann) was presented at the beginning of May 2019 by Simona Arigoni Zürcher, Angelica Lepori Sergi and Matteo Pronzini (MPS) who asked to develop legislative standards at cantonal level to prohibit the use of plastic during all events such as carnivals, festivals , sporting events, etc.

The initial idea was to bring this ban into effect as early as January 1, 2022, but the Commission proposed in an amendment, approved by the government with 55 votes in favour, 27 against and 2 abstentions, to postpone by a one-year term allowing for the possibility to dispose of disposable material stocks and to allow rental or washing companies to organise themselves properly. This "delay" has been particularly contested by the MPS

