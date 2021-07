Parq had become a reference point for lovers of sushi and Japanese cuisine in Lugano. The restaurant in Via Lucchini, while not central, was well frequented and had over the years built a name for itself as one of the best places in town for those looking for quality fusion dishes. It is surprising, therefore, to note that a seal from the Enforcement Office has been displayed on the front door in the last few days. «Whoever breaks, removes or renders ineffective an official seal shall be liable to imprisonment or a fine.» Above the words «Closed for summer vacations», with no indication of a reopening date. Underneath, the red seal of the Executions Office. A situation, as said, rather surprising given that the place seemed to work quite well. It is clear, however, that this year and a half, marked by closures and restrictions, has put many operators in difficulty. Unfortunately, we were not able to reach the owners to understand in detail what happened. One thing is certain - once the COVID credits are over - is that Parq is not the first and unfortunately will not be the last restaurant in town to close. The sector, despite the reopenings and the many tourists in Ticino in this period, continues to suffer. We spoke about this with the president of GastroLugano Michele Unternährer.

Rents: a problem

One major problem concerns rents. «Especially those cases in which - the owners did not lower their rents,« Unternährer explains. Not only in the period of forced closure, but also until (and we’re talking about a few days ago) there were restrictions regarding the number of customers who could be accommodated inside. « Many have had to pay full rent but have half the tables available.»

Aid is running out

Then there’s the issue of financial aid. The credits-COVID as mentioned-are gone, and now that the restrictions have been almost completely lifted, it becomes even more difficult to receive aid for reduced work.

Affected by teleworking

However, Lugano is very popular with tourists these days. But for many restaurant owners, the lack of local customers has weighed on them during this time. While remote working in their own homes, they no longer go to the bar for coffee breaks and to the restaurant for lunch. «And that’s something you can feel» explains Unternährer, « particularly in those areas of Lugano that are standing thanks to the presence of offices. It’s not just the local client that is missing out on the lunch hour, it’s the business, business lunches.» Unternährer is then convinced that tourists, to keep the sector going, may not be enough. «Today there are. But tomorrow? When it becomes easier to travel abroad we might not be able to see so many of them anymore. The reopenings with Italy already give signs to that effect.» And at that point, local clientele will become critical for everyone.

«So much effort just outside the center.»

There is another very important aspect to consider, according to Michele Unternährer. Downtown bars and restaurants are working well. «In fact, there’s a line to get into several of them.» But just outside, where tourists perhaps don’t venture, restaurateurs continue to struggle. For them, the situation is doubly complicated because, just maybe, they’re cut off from the tourist flow and because, as mentioned in the main article, they haven’t been able to count on the regulars who stayed home to telecommute for almost a year and a half now.

«We’ll see more of them»

Could it be that, with less government aid, the «knots will come to a head» in the coming months?_Could it be that, in the restaurant industry, it is mainly from now on that we will see closures and bankruptcies?_»GastroSuisse had said that 20% of businesses would close. I hope we won’t reach those figures. What is certain is that those who were already in difficulty before the pandemic are now in danger of not making it. I see many colleagues continuing to work with reduced staff despite having a good clientele. And I understand their concerns. Not everyone feels like hiring new staff right away.

