The two-week paternity leave vote on September 27 is not enough, according to an independent UN expert released in a report published in Geneva, he recommends that the Confederation ‘review the system’ more broadly.

About a year ago, at the end of a ten-day visit to Switzerland, the UN expert on the right to development Saad Alfarargi had already pointed out - in an initial assessment - that gender stereotypes remain very widespread in Switzerland.

Among other things, she denounced the low presence of women in executive positions, both in the public and private sectors. ‘Switzerland must take further measures to remedy cases of inequality’ said the Egyptian specialist.

In his final report published now, she says she is ‘concerned’ about the compromise of two weeks of paternity leave and recommends that the Confederation ‘review the parental leave system distributed between the two parents’. According to her, it is necessary ‘to make responsibilities in the family and in society more equal’

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata