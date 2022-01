The notorious light at the end of the tunnel is no longer, therefore, a mere hope reliant on the mercy of fate (or of the variants), but rather a dream that we could see come true in the next few months. But once again it depends on us, because the pandemic will not grant us anything.

It is for this reason that the request of an alliance of business groups, backed by members of center-right parties, to lift the restrictive measures to curb the virus, as «no more economically or socially viable measures. In the opinion of this political-business group, the current measures «are no longer adequate to influence the epidemiological evolution or the situation in hospitals». In essence, quarantines and isolations should be cancelled immediately, as well as the obligation of telework, a measure that, as we know, depletes the city centers and hinders economic recovery, but that, on the other hand, considerably reduces contagions.

This request seems frankly hasty, as it falls at a time when Switzerland has already opted for major relaxations, following the «middle way» that in recent weeks has proven to be successful. Our model must be neither the impudent United Kingdom (mentioned by the group participants, who would also like a «Freedom Day» celebration) nor - needless to say - the anxious and oppressive Italy. At this crucial stage, with rays of light beginning to filter through the darkness, forcing the pace would be hazardous. Fear of losing the recovery, of falling behind our neighbours, is unfounded. Patience is the virtue of the strong, let’s not lose it at the most beautiful moment.

