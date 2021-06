This is what the President of the Federal Commission for Vaccinations Christoph Berger said in an interview published today by the Tamedia newspaper group.

In general - he points out - it can be said that the willingness to vaccinate increases with age. People between 20 and 40 years of age ended up in the hospital less often because of Covid-19 than the population between 50 and 70 years. And,« he notes, «it’s therefore fitting that younger generations think differently about vaccination.

Willingness to be vaccinated has increased in recent years, and is prominent among those over age 70, Berger adds.

However, the chairman of the Immunization Commission believes it is unlikely that there will one day be herd immunity against the coronavirus.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata