More than the forensic findings, in order to clarify the reasons that pushed the former police officer to kill his wife estranged wife and her new partner before taking his own life in Giubiasco on Sunday, one must first understand who the 64-year-old was and, above all, how their 15-year relationship ended more than twelve months ago. This is what the investigators, coordinated by public prosecutor Roberto Ruggeri, are focusing their attention on . The motive must be focused on. And to determine whether that of the man - retired since late 2019 after four decades of honourable service - was an act of diminished responsibility or a premeditated act.

The gun and the testimonies

The fact that he showed up at the Osteria degli Amici, shortly after closing time (knowing that he was sure to find the waitress and, probably, the 60-year-old she'd been seeing since last autumn), with a loaded gun, would indicate the second option. This was confirmed by some customers who confided in us , namely that the 64 year-old from Locarno often came to the establishment when he knew that her new partner was also present. As if he was stalking her. The bar is a 10-minute walk from the Cantina Sociale, where the 60-year-old was a director.

For the rest, investigations are focusing on the last pieces needed to complete the jigsaw. It would seem, as reported by Teleticino on Monday night, that the former agent first fired two shots first at his rival before firing two more at the former spouse, who was behind the counter. Whereupon he killed himself. The reconstruction matches the fresh evidence gathered immediately after the events, with the neighbours mentioning the two bursts of two bullets each. To which a fifth was added.

Brother's arrival in Ticino

In the next few hours, as previously mentioned by the CdT , the waitress's brother will arrive in Ticino from Hungary. The man has already said that he can't understand how it could have happened. In line with his professional commitments and the limitations due to the epidemic, he is making arrangements to leave Budapest to say farewell to his sister, who had lived in Switzerland for about twenty years. It will be an opportunity to talk to her friends who loved her so much, as evidenced by the flowers placed a few metres from the spot.

"One big family"

Five years later, for the Cantina Sociale of Giubiasco (Cagi), it's a matter of restarting. Again. And again, this time it will be painful, but it will try to treasure the principles and values of those who unfortunately are no longer there. In the space of five years, two directors have died; the first was struck down by a sudden illness, the second killed by his partner's ex-husband. Already on Sunday evening the Board of Directors of Cagi met the ten employees, clearly in shock at what happened. Board members listened to what they had to say, comforted them and explained to them what the next steps would be. Because the company is above all a "big family", as has been repeated in recent days. A family in this moment "sad, incredulous and grieving", orphaned by the one who had guided it since 01 October 2015.

Meeting of the company's Board of Directors

According to our information today, the Board of Directors of Cantina Giubiasco SA will hold an extraordinary meeting. On the agenda, it goes without saying, is the complete grief which that struck the town winery founded in 1929 (it was the first cooperative in the Ticino wine-growing sector) added to the already difficult months due to the healthcare emergency and, above all, the future. The assembly must quickly decide who to entrust the management of Cagi to. There are two options on the table: either prefer continuity, opting for an internal promotion, or to go for an external candidate. Beyond the helmsman who will be chosen, it will be a question of consolidating the great work carried out by the deceased and, probably, carrying on those projects in which he was involved so as to give new impetus to the Bellinzona winery.

"We lose a friend"

The death of the director of the Cantina Sociale has left many winegrowers in the Bellinzona and Mesolcina regions, where the cultivation of vines is well established, incredulous. The regional section of Federviti, we have been told by members, is grieved by the death of the 60-year-old. An excellent working relation was established with him: «We lose a friend and a great professional».

